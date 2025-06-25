30.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
type here...

Nagaland CM Rio Meets Foreign Envoys, NITI Aayog to Boost Development

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

KOHIMA, JUNE 25: Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio attended a series of top-level meetings in New Delhi on Tuesday to look for areas of development and cooperation for the state. He separately met with the Ambassadors of Ireland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog.

- Advertisement -

On X, Rio posted that he had a productive meeting with Kevin Kelly, the Irish Ambassador to India. The issue was discussed on how to improve bilateral relations and find areas of cooperation where both Nagaland and Ireland could gain.

Related Posts:

Rio also received UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali, calling the meeting “meaningful and engaging.” He was upbeat about possible cooperation in different areas, showing a good image for possible future business relationships between the UAE and Nagaland.

Subsequently, with Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang, Rio met Suman Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog. He thanked the central planning organization for continuing to encourage and guide Nagaland.

View all stories
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AAP Blames BJP for Manipur Unrest, Demands Transparency and Swift Action

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India