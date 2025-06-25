Nagaland CM Rio Meets Foreign Envoys, NITI Aayog to Boost Development

HT Digital

KOHIMA, JUNE 25: Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio attended a series of top-level meetings in New Delhi on Tuesday to look for areas of development and cooperation for the state. He separately met with the Ambassadors of Ireland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog.

On X, Rio posted that he had a productive meeting with Kevin Kelly, the Irish Ambassador to India. The issue was discussed on how to improve bilateral relations and find areas of cooperation where both Nagaland and Ireland could gain.

Rio also received UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali, calling the meeting “meaningful and engaging.” He was upbeat about possible cooperation in different areas, showing a good image for possible future business relationships between the UAE and Nagaland.

Subsequently, with Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang, Rio met Suman Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog. He thanked the central planning organization for continuing to encourage and guide Nagaland.