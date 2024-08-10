Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut film ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ turns 28

Mumbai, Aug 9: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut directorial “Khamoshi: The Musical”, starring Manisha Koirala and Salman Khan, turned 28 on Friday.

Bhansali’s production banner shared a post on the Instagram handle to celebrate the film’s release anniversary.

“Here’s to the timeless tale of love and music! Celebrating 28 years of ĹKhamoshi: The Musical’ with moments that continue to touch our hearts,” they captioned a collage of scenes from the movie.

“The dialogue, the moment, and their love, forever etched in our hearts. Celebrating 28 years of unforgettable moments. #28YearsOfKhamoshiTheMusical,” they said in another post.

“Khamoshi: The Musical” follows the love story of Koirala’s Annie, the daughter of a hearing and speech-impaired couple, played by Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas, who crosses paths with Raj. He helps her realise her dream of becoming a singer. But her parents refuse to accept her marriage with Raj.

The film’s success paved the way for Bhansali, now 61, to become one of the most popular directors in Hindi cinema who went on make films like “Devdas”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”.

He most recently made his streaming debut with “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, which released in May this year on Netflix and is already one of the most successful shows to come out of India on the streamer.

“Heeramandi” also reunited him with Koirala, his friend since the making of “Khamoshi”.

The series, which was set in the red light district of Lahore during the independence struggle, has been renewed for a second season and will most likely bring back Koirala and other primary cast of Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shermin Segal and others. (PTI)

