Saqib, Saba on working with Sudhir Mishra in ‘Crime Beat’: He eases you in process, keeps it real

MUMBAI, Feb 18: Working with Sudhir Mishra on web series “Crime Beat” was a learning experience for actors Saqib Saleem and Saba Azad, who called the veteran director one of the “easiest guys” to be around and a “grounded” person with the energy levels of a newcomer.

Saleem and Azad play crime journalists in the upcoming ZEE5 show, which has Mishra on board as showrunner and co-director along with Sanjeev Kaul.

Based on Somnath Batabyal’s book “The Price You Pay”, “Crime Beat” will start streaming from February 21. Saleem said he was initially “intimidated” by the filmmaker, known for “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi”, “Chameli”, and “Serious Men”, but Mishra made him feel at ease the moment the series went on floors.

“He’s one of the easiest guys you could meet. He comes from so much experience and expertise in filmmaking and yet he doesn’t let that come on to you. He eases you in the process. What I really enjoyed doing with him was seeing him in action. When he was directing, he had a different relationship with each actor.

“He had a way of bringing out what he had to from that actor just by the relationship he had with that person. It was so much to learn from a man who’s been doing this for the last 40 years and still coming to set with the same amount of energy that he may would have had when he was doing his first film. It was great learning for somebody like me,” the “Race 3” actor told PTI in an interview here. Mishra may be a legend, but he is also really easy to be around, added Azad.

“You expect this larger-than-life person and he is, but he’s also really grounded and easy to hang out with. He makes everyone really comfortable and he’s the most excited person on set. He doesn’t sit for a second, so it feels like it’s a first-time director but with the experience of a legend. “He’s got the energy levels of a first-time director. He knows everything about his set.

He’s got a very friendly equation with his actors. He keeps it really real. Within the first day itself you’re like ‘this is going to be comfortable and amazing’,” the “Rocket Boys” actor said.



“Crime Beat” also features Sai Tamhankar, Rahul Bhat, Danish Hussain and Rajesh Tailang in prominent roles. It is produced by Content Films Productions Pvt. Ltd. (PTI)