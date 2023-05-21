ZEE5 unveils 100 plus titles, Huma Qureshi’s ‘Tarla’ to Manoj Bajpayee-led ‘Silence’ sequel

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI): Streaming platform ZEE5 unveiled its upcoming India slate that features over 100 movie and web series titles including Huma Qureshi-starrer movie “Tarla”, sequel to Manoj Bajpayee’s “Silence”, and second season of Sunil Grover’s “Sunflower”.

The upcoming line-up, including originals in Hindi and regional languages, sequels of series, direct to digital releases, post-theatrical launches and docu-series, was announced on Friday on the occasion of ZEE5’s fifth anniversary as part of the streamer’s event titled ‘Hooked to 5′. Touted as India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, ZEE5 has partnered with prominent production houses like Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, Applause Entertainment, Bhanushali Studios, The Viral Fever (TVF), and Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals.

The content line-up features sequels of original series like Grover’s “Sunflower S2”; “Taj: Reign of Revenge” starring Aashim Gulati, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dharmendra; TVF’s “Humorously Yours S3” featuring Abhishek Banerjee and Rasika Dugal; Gulshan Devaiah’s “Duranga S2”; Qureshi-led “Mithya S2”; Guneet Monga’s “Gyarah Gyarah (11:11)” and Mishra’s “Crime Beat”, among others.

The direct-to-digital movies include Manoj Bajpayee’s “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai” and “Silence 2”; Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s “Haddi” and “Love is Blind”, Pankaj Tripathi’s “Kadak Singh”; Huma Qureshi’s “Tarla”, a biopic on noted food writer and chef Tarla Dalal; Sunny Deol’s post-theatrical “Gadar 2”; and power-packed regional titles like “Vetrimaaran” and Vijay Sethupathi’s “Viduthalai – Part 1”; Arya’s “Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam”; Nagraj Manjule’s “Ghar Banduk Biryani”, and others.

Bajpayee, who has collaborated with ZEE5 on projects like “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” and “Dial 100”, said working again with filmmaker Aban Bharucha Deohans on the sequel of 2021 movie “Silence” was amazing.

