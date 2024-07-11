31 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 11, 2024
type here...

Scarlett Johansson gives update on ‘Just Cause’: It’s coming along

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson says the work on the upcoming Amazon thriller series Just Cause is in progress and its script is being developed.

The project was announced by Amazon in 2022 but got delayed due to the writer’s strike.
“It’s coming along… It’s being written,” the 39-year-old actor told Deadline during the premiere of her upcoming film “Fly Me To The Moon”.

- Advertisement -

“There was a little bit of a pause during the strike so some of the development, it was like everyone – we were in a holding pattern, but we’re now writing away.” The original thriller mystery, which featured Johansson as the young daughter of protagonist Paul Armstrong, played by Sean Connery, released in 1995. It was based on John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel.

Johansson is now starring and executive producing the show. The gender of the main protagonist, a Miami newspaper editorial writer Matt Cowart, has been changed. Now, Johansson will play the female lead Madison ‘Madi’ Cowart, a struggling reporter from a Florida newspaper sent to cover an inmate on death row.

The original film, directed by Arne Glimcher, and also starring Laurence Fishburne, Ed Harris, Blair Underwood and Kate Capshaw, had changed the title character from a journalist to a professor, who is called by his former student, an African American, to save him from the gallows. The student has been convicted of the rape and murder of a young white woman. Just Cause was only the second film for Johansson, who made her debut with North in 1994 as a child artist.

Filmmaker Cord Jefferson and writer John Wells are co-writing the first episode of the new version of Just Cause and both will also serve as the executive producers. It is produced under John Wells Productions.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Johansson’s film Fly Me To The Moon is slated to release on July 12. Directed by Greg Berlanti, the film is distributed by Columbia Pictures.

The actor plays Kelly Jones in the romantic comedy also stars Channing Tatum and Woody Harrelson. The project has has been described as a “sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing”, by the makers.

10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July 7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays