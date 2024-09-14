33 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 14, 2024
type here...

Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj collaborating for new movie, Triptii Dimri to co-star

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is set to reunite with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor for a new film.
Actor Triptii Dimri will play the female lead in the movie, which is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the makers said in a press release.
The untitled movie is touted to be a “big action commercial entertainer”.
The project comes 15 years after Bhardwaj and Kapoor started their collaboration with critically-acclaimed movie “Kaminey”. It was followed by “Haider” in 2014 and “Rangoon” in 2017.
“I’m thrilled to collaborate once again with the incredible Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the finest producers and a dear friend, and the gifted Shahid Kapoor, my trusted talisman. What a delight to have Tripti Dimri, India’s National Crush, add her magic to this dream team,” Bhardwaj said in a statement.
Nadiadwala hailed Bhardwaj as a genius director and Kapoor as a “phenomenal powerhouse” performer. “It’s an honor to welcome the incredibly gifted Tripti Dimri to the #NGEFamily,” he added.
According to the makers, the movie will start shooting soon.
Bhardwaj’s most recent directorial was “Khufiya” with Tabu. The movie, which also featured Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi, was released on Netflix last year.
Kapoor featured along with Kriti Sanon in “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, which was released in February. His next movie is “Deva”, co-starring Pooja Hegde and scheduled for release in 2025.
Dimri, who received praise for her performance in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Animal”, starred opposite Vicky Kaushal in the “Bad News” and will next be seen in “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” with Rajkummar Rao. The movie will debut in theatres on October 11.

- Advertisement -

10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 September, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try