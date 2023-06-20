26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Shahid, Kriti’s untitled movie to now release in December

Updated:
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, June 19 (PTI): The release of the untitled film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has been postponed to December 7, the makers announced on Monday.

The romance drama, written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, was previously scheduled to hit the screens in October.Maddock Films, one of the production houses behind the film, shared the new release date on its official Twitter page.Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023.

”Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023! Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever! ”Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. A Maddock Films production.

The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
