Sunday, July 9, 2023
Shaunak Sen’s documentary ‘All That Breathes’ premieres digitally in India on JioCinema

Mumbai, July 8 (PTI): Filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s Oscar nominated documentary “All That Breathes” has started streaming in India on JioCinema.
“All That Breathes” is a Delhi-set documentary which follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.
“Delighted to report that All That Breathes is finally available in India. Like all HBO films and shows, it’s on Jio. Please spread the word!” Sen posted on Instagram on Friday.
The critically-acclaimed film won the ‘World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary’ at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
At the 95th Academy Awards this year, it was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category alongside “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, “Navalny”, “Fire of Love”, and “A House Made of Splinters”. Daniel Roher’s “Navalny” won the trophy.

