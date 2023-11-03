27 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 3, 2023
type here...

SRK drops first look of ‘Dunki’ on 58th birthday

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Nov 2: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first look of “Dunki”, his upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, on his 58th birthday, calling the film a “story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires”.
The film’s first look, dubbed ‘Dunki Drop 1’ by the makers, was shared by the actor on his official social media handles on Thursday.
“A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home!
A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller.
“It’s an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here,” SRK wrote on X, along with the first look video.
Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover, “Dunki” is scheduled to be released in theatres on Christmas.
According to the makers, the film revolves around five friends — SRK’s Hardy, Pannu’s Manu, Kochhar’s Buggu, Grover’s Balli and Kaushal’s Sukhi — and their quest to reach foreign shores. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

03 November, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0