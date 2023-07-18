29 C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
SRK unveils Nayanthara’s ‘Jawan’ character poster, calls her ‘thunder that comes before storm’

Mumbai, July 17 (PTI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday released the poster of his “Jawan” co-actor Nayanthara and described her character in the much-anticipated film as the “thunder that comes before the storm”.

Star of Tamil movies such as “Kolamavu Kokila”, “Ghajini” and “Netrikann”, Nayanthara plays a cop in “Jawan”, an upcoming pan-India movie directed by Atlee.

Shah Rukh took to his official Twitter account to share his co-star’s first look from the film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

“She is the thunder that comes before the storm! #Nayanthara,” the actor captioned the poster.

According to the makers, “Jawan” is “a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, “Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

