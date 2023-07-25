31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
SRK unveils Vijay Sethupathi’s poster from ‘Jawan’

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, July 24 (PTI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday revealed the first look poster of co-actor Vijay Sethupathi from their upcoming feature “Jawan”.
The poster, shared by Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment on Twitter, described Sethupathi’s character as the “dealer of death”.
“There’s no stopping him… or is there? Watch out! #VijaySethupathi,” Khan wrote on Twitter. Sethupathi, the star of Tamil movies such as “96”, “Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum”, “Vikram Vedha” and “Super Deluxe”, plays the main antagonist in “Jawan”. “Ready or not, here comes the destruction! #VijaySethupathi,” Red Chillies Entertainment posted. According to the makers, “Jawan” is “a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”. Directed by Atlee, the movie also features Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.
A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, “Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

