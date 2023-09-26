31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
type here...

SRK’s ‘Jawan’ crosses ` 1000 cr mark at worldwide box office

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sept 25: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s high-octane thriller “Jawan” has raised ` 1004.92 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Monday.
Production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared the film’s latest collection on X. “‘Handsome & Awesome blockbuster ` 1004.92 crore worldwide gross box office collection,” the post read.
“Jawan” released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The film outlines “the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”. It stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.
“Jawan” also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.
Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, “Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 September, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0