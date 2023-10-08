SRK’s ‘Jawan’ crosses ` 1100 crore mark at worldwide box office

Mumbai, Oct 7: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s high-octane thriller “Jawan” has raised ` 1103.27 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers have said.

Production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Friday evening shared the film’s latest collection on microblogging site X. “‘Jawan’ Making & breaking box office records every day,” the post read, along with a poster showcasing the film’s gross box office collection.

Directed by Atlee, the movie released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In a press release, the makers said “Jawan” has become the “first Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema to cross ` 1100 crore at the global box office”.

“In this, the India gross box office collection stands at ` 733.37 crore and the overseas box office collection is ` 369.90 crore,” they said.

The makers also said that the movie has set its “strong feet in the domestic market” with its net collection from the Hindi belt reaching ` 560.03 crore.

“The collection from other language dubs is ` 59.89 crore. In total, the film has collected ` 619.92 crore in India, breaching the ` 600 crore and is still growing at a good pace,” they added.

“Jawan” outlines “the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”. It stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. The movie also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, “Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. (PTI)