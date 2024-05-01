27 C
Suniel Shetty teases new project, says can’t wait to get back into ‘action’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
MUMBAI, April 30: Actor Suniel Shetty on Tuesday shared a sneak peek from his upcoming project with studio Lionsgate India.

According to a press note, the 62-year-old actor is partnering with the studio for an “explosive thriller” project.

In a post on Instagram, Shetty shared his photo in a white tracksuit against the background of a snowy landscape, teasing the project will mark his return to “action”.

“Here’s my look from an exciting upcoming project with @lionsgateindia. Can’t wait to get back into ‘Action’”, he added.

It is currently unknown whether the project is a film or a series.

In a career of over three decades, Shetty has starred in movies such as “Dilwale”, “Mohra”, “Gopi Kishan”, “Krishna”, “Vinashak”, “Dhadkan”, the “Hera Pheri” films, “Hulchul” and “Main Hoon Na”.

The actor will be next seen in “Welcome to the Jungle”, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to be released in theatres on December 20. (PTI)

