Sunny Deol to star in Gopichand Malineni’s action film

New Delhi, June 20: Superstar Sunny Deol is set to join hands with filmmaker Gopichand Malineni for “the biggest action film of the country”, the makers said on Thursday. The upcoming movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. Deol shared the project announcement on his X page.
“Make way for the biggest action film of the country – #SDGM. Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @megopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy MASS FEAST LOADING! Shoot begins soon. @MusicThaman @RishiPunjabi5 @artkolla,” he wrote. Malineni, known for Telugu action films such as “Don Seenu”, “Bodyguard”, “Balupu”, and “Veera Simha Reddy”, also shared the update on the microblogging site. “Excited to announce my next project with the Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol sir!     “Thrilled to be teaming up with @MusicThaman Bawa @RishiPunjabi5 sir, @NavinNooli brother and @artkolla for #SDGM. This venture is being produced by the amazing teams at @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy. We need all your support and blessings,” the director posted. Deol, who was last seen in the 2022 blockbuster hit “Gadar 2”, will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Lahore 1947”. Malineni also has another film with frequent collaborator and Telugu star Ravi Teja in the pipeline. (PTI)

 

