Superstar Rajinikanth turns 73, wishes pour in from Indian film industry

New Delhi, Dec 12: Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Jackie Shroff and Kajol were among some of the cinema personalities who greeted superstar Rajinikanth on his birthday on Tuesday.

The celebrities took to social media to wish the actor on his 73rd birthday. Haasan shared birthday wishes for his “dear friend” Rajinikanth on X.

“I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever,” he wrote on the microblogging site. Dhanush, Rajinikanth’s former son-in-law, was one of the first celebrities to wish the star on social media.

“Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth,” wrote the actor, who was married to Aishwarya for 18 years.

Jackie Shroff shared a video of himself with Rajinikanth on X and captioned it as: “Happiness Always @rajinikanth.”

“Wishing the Thalaivar many more years of bending bullets and breaking walls in every way possible! @rajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth,” Kajol wrote.

Nelson Dilipkumar, who most recently directed Rajinikanth in the hit Tamil film “Jailer”, sent out birthday wishes to “the icon of Indian cinema”.

“#Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir have a great year and keep pushing the bar #superstar thanks for giving a memorable year with #jailer #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth,” the filmmaker wrote.

Malayalam stars Mohanlal and Mammootty also extended their wishes to Rajinikanth.

“Wishing my dear Rajinikanth sir a blessed birthday! As a true embodiment of kindness and humility that inspires millions, here’s to many more healthy and happy years ahead. @rajinikanth,” Mohanlal wrote on X.

“Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth! Wishing you a super successful year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed as always,” Mammootty said. (PTI)

