Tiger 3’ trailer: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif team up for a ‘personal’ mission

Mumbai, Oct 16: Production banner Yash Raj Films on Monday released the trailer of its much-anticipated Salman Khan-starrer “Tiger 3”, in which the titular spy races against time to save both his family and country. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Katrina Kaif as Zoya, the upcoming movie is set after the events of this year’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathaan”. The production banner shared the 2.51 minute-long trailer of the film on its official X page. “Tiger 3” will hit the screens on Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. “Tiger and Zoya are back – to save the country and their family. This time it’s personal! #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November,” Yash Raj Films captioned the post.

The film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the vengeful antagonist who holds Tiger hostage in Pakistan and makes him choose between saving his family and country. Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra and Anant Vidhaat round out the cast.

Shah Rukh is expected to make a special appearance in “Tiger 3”, which is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by studio head Aditya Chopra. (PTI)