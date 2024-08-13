29 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
type here...

Tom Cruise on Olympics Games closing ceremony: Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

PARIS, Aug 12: Hollywood action icon Tom Cruise channelled his inner Ethan Hunt, his iconic character from the blockbuster “Mission: Impossible” films, as he helped bid adieu to the 2024 Paris Olympics and hand things off to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games with a daring skydiving stunt.

At the closing ceremony on Sunday, the 62-year-old descended from the top of the gigantic Stade de France to the “Mission: Impossible” theme song, shook hands with the athletes on his way to the stage, took the Olympic flag from star gymnast Simone Biles, and carried it on a bike through Paris streets to a cargo plane ready to take off for Los Angeles.

- Advertisement -

Cruise, who shot his 2018 film “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in Paris, later on his official X account shared a selfie when he was in the air suspended from the safety cables above the stadium.

“Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA,” he captioned the photo.

In a pre-recorded segment after being lowered on a rope live from the roof’s giddy heights, Cruise drove his bike past the Eiffel Tower, onto a plane and then skydived over the Hollywood Hills. Three circles were added to the O’s of the famed Hollywood sign to create five interlaced Olympic rings.

In Los Angeles, a cyclist then took the flag to four-time Olympic gold medallist track legend Michael Johnson, who jogged through the streets of California and handed it over to skateboarding legend Jagger Eaton at the iconic Venice Beach.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, the two-hour-long show, created by Thomas Jolly, began with a musical ode to the Games’ host city, with French singer Zaho de Sagazan singing the famous ‘Sous le ciel de Paris’, which became a symbol of Paris for the world.

Multiple time zones away, multiple Grammy winner Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, rapper Snoop Dogg along with his longtime collaborator Dr Dre then took over to begin an evening of fun and music that also included Red of Chili Pepper and Dr Dre in Los Angeles beachside.

Emmy Award-winning artist Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, popularly known as H.E.R., sang the US national anthem live from the Parisian stadium, crammed with more than 70,000 people.

Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13 August, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers 10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions 10 Most Colourful Animals In The World Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites