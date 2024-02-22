17 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 22, 2024
type here...

Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Feb 21: Actor Triptii Dimri is the latest addition to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Excited to collaborate with Triptii, Kartik on Wednesday took to Instagram and wrote, “Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri.”

The particular update has left Triptii’s fans excited. “Excited for Kartik and Tripti,” a social media user commented. “Wow…can’t wait to see her, another one wrote.

- Advertisement -

Triptii, who has been a part of films like ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’, recently skyrocketed to fame with her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial ‘Animal’. Now it is to be seen what she does with her role in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. (PTI)

10 Types Of Parathas To Try
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

22 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
10 Types Of Parathas To Try Best Places to Visit in Summer in India 10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature 10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia