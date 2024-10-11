Vidya Balan‘overjoyed’ to be back in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ after17 years

Jaipur, Oct 10: Bollywood star Vidya Balan, who played the iconic character of Manjulika in 2007’s “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, on Wednesday said she is happy to be part of the third installment of the film, which has earned her “immense love”.

She was speaking at the trailer launch of the much-anticipated horror comedy, held at Jaipur’s iconic Raj Mandir cinema hall.

Also present were co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, along with director Anees Bazmee and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Balan thanked Bazmee, who also helmed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, for casting her in the new film.

“I’d like to thank Anees Bazmee first. Thank you very much for bringing me into ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’… Otherwise, I would have possessed Bhushan,” she quipped.

The actor also expressed gratitude to Kumar, who heads the production banner T-Series.

“After 17 years, I’m back in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. I’m overjoyed. This film has given me immense love over the past 17 years, and I feel I’ll receive even more in the next 17,” she added. Balan explained the reason behind unveiling the trailer in Jaipur.

“As Kartik said, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was shot here, just like the first ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which was entirely shot in Jaipur. Jaipur shares a long-standing connection with the franchise, which is why we’re launching our first trailer here,” she said.

Also starring newcomers Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” promises an unforgettable mix of horror and comedy when it releases in theatres across the country this Diwali. The trailer sees Aaryan returning as Rooh Baba, a character he first portrayed in 2022’s “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

“If you enjoyed ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, you’ll love this film even more. Once you step into the theatre, you’ll realise this is a beautifully crafted film, packed with comedy and thrilling horror,” Bazmee teased.

“We have pushed the limits of the horror-comedy genre to bring something fresh and entertaining,” he added. Aaryan described working with Balan and Dixit as mesmerizing.

“I was just mesmerized watching them. They make such complicated things look seamless on screen; they are so effortless. They made reels, cracked jokes with us, but once the camera starts rolling, they get into their characters. I have learned so much from these two legendary actors,” he said. The actor teased a particular scene from “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” where he shared the screen with Balan and Dixit. (PTI)

