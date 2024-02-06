Trisha joins Chiranjeevi in ‘Vishwambhara’

New Delhi, Feb 5: Veteran star Chiranjeevi on Monday welcomed actor Trisha on the set of the upcoming Telugu film “Vishwambhara”.

Written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta, “Vishwambhara” will hit screens on January 10, 2025, ahead of Makar Sankranti. The film will have music by “RRR” collaborators — composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose.

Chiranjeevi shared Trisha’s casting announcement on his official X page.

“Welcome on board. The Gorgeous @trishtrashers! #Vishwambhara,” he wrote.

Trisha, who worked with Chiranjeevi in the 2006 movie “Stalin”, said she is happy to team up with the star once again.

“What an honour it is to reunite with the one and only MEGASTAR after 18 years. Thank you so much for the warmest welcome Chiru sir @KChiruTweets,” she replied to his post on X.

“Vishwambhara” is produced by UV Creations. (PTI)

