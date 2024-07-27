32 C
‘Ulajh’ is about a woman’s journey in a man’s world: Janhvi Kapoor

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, July 26: It was refreshing to play a woman who is not a “damsel in distress” in “Ulajh”, says actor Janhvi Kapoor about her upcoming film, which will see her in the role of a young diplomat and spy.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria of of “Loev” and “Sanaa” fame, the film also stars Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

“I feel it’s a very different character for me. In my earlier films, I was a helpless, damsel in distress kind of role, Suhana (her character) is not like that. She is not an ‘abla naari’ and that was very exciting for me.

“When I was reading the script and what I was expecting and what usually is expected from the spy thriller, the film is more than that. It’s a coming of age, emotional, thrilling and entertaining. It’s also about a woman’s journey in a man’s world,” the actor said at the launch of the film’s song “Shaukan” here.

The musical event was also attended by Mathew, Saria, music composer Shashwat Sachdeva and singer Jubin Nautiyal.

Praising Saria and producers Junglee Pictures, the actor said it was great to be part of a team where everyone’s voice was encouraged.

“As a woman, I felt great to be so heard creatively and be part of everything,” Kapoor, 27, said.
“Ulajh” will be the second release of the year for the actor, who was also part of “Mr and Mrs Mahi” in May.

Mathew, who was earlier seen in Alia Bhatt’s “Darlings” and Richie Mehta’s series “Poachers”, said he works in Hindi films only when he gets something interesting.

“I know that unless it’s an ‘unmissable opportunity’, I have no reason to leave Malayalam (industry) and come here and do a film. So for me, the combination of story, character and the people who are involved in it has to be so exciting that I feel ‘I can’t leave this. I have to do it.’
“I’ve been extremely fortunate with the kind of work that’s been offered to me. Any actor can only pick from the choices they have been given.”

“Ulajh” is written by Parveez Shaikh and Saria while Atika Chauhan has penned the dialogues.
Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi also feature in prominent roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on August 2. (PTI)

