Janhvi Kapoor to headline thriller ‘Ulajh’

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI): Actor Janhvi Kapoor will headline “Ulajh”, a film billed as a patriotic thriller, the makers announced Wednesday. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, the movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. Set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), “Ulajh” follows the journey of a young IFS officer, played by Kapoor, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Kapoor, who was last seen in “Mili”, said she was instantly drawn to the unique story of “Ulajh”. “When I was approached with the script of ‘Ulajh’ it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that,” the 26-year-old actor said in a statement. The script of “Ulajh” is penned by Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogues by Atika Chohan. Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi also round out the cast of the film. Saria, whose credits include “Loev” and the upcoming “Sanaa”, said he is thrilled to collaborate with Junglee Pictures on an “original” film. “In Janhvi Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it’s going to be a treat for audiences to watch her spar with thespians like Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar, maverick actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthews and Meiyang Chang.”

