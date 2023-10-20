28 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 20, 2023
type here...

Umesh Shukla’s family entertainer ‘Aankh Micholi’ to release on November 3

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 19: Filmmaker Umesh Shukla’s upcoming family comedy “Aankh Micholi” has a new release date of November 3, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film, which features Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Sharman Joshi and Divya Dutta, was earlier set to arrive in theatres on October 27.

- Advertisement -

Sony Pictures Films India shared the news in a post on X.

“Aankh Micholi’ unveils a new release date – 03rd November, just in time to kick off your Diwali holidays with a burst of family fun! Get ready to play hide and seek with your emotions and get your funny bones prepped in cinemas near you!” the studio wrote along with a new poster.  According to the official synopsis, “Aankh Micholi” is staged around an Indian wedding and showcases the “madness of two mismatched families and their crazy shenanigans”.

The cast also includes Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz. The movie is written by Jitendra Parmar.  It is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios. (PTI)

Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations
Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

20 October, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations 10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop 10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World