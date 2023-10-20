Umesh Shukla’s family entertainer ‘Aankh Micholi’ to release on November 3

Mumbai, Oct 19: Filmmaker Umesh Shukla’s upcoming family comedy “Aankh Micholi” has a new release date of November 3, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film, which features Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Sharman Joshi and Divya Dutta, was earlier set to arrive in theatres on October 27.

- Advertisement -

Sony Pictures Films India shared the news in a post on X.

“Aankh Micholi’ unveils a new release date – 03rd November, just in time to kick off your Diwali holidays with a burst of family fun! Get ready to play hide and seek with your emotions and get your funny bones prepped in cinemas near you!” the studio wrote along with a new poster. According to the official synopsis, “Aankh Micholi” is staged around an Indian wedding and showcases the “madness of two mismatched families and their crazy shenanigans”.

The cast also includes Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz. The movie is written by Jitendra Parmar. It is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios. (PTI)