Ustad Ghulam Ali has playful personality, happy I’m part of his farewell tour: singer Prithvi

Entertainment
Updated:
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, April 26: Singer Prithvi Gandharv, who is currently on a musical tour with the legendary Ghulam Ali, says he is fortunate to be a part of the performance line-up with the ghazal maestro, who is one of a kind.

For Gandharv, who grew up listening to ghazals by Ali, it was a dream come true moment when he first met the legend during a seven-city tour in Australia around two years ago.

The singer, best known for songs “Nirmohiya” and “Yahin Rahiyo Sa” from web series “Bandish Bandits” season two, is currently on the ‘Ghulam Ali Farewell Tour’ touring North America and Canada.

“He is very childlike. He has a playful personality. His singing is beyond anything. He is one of a kind. I am very lucky that I did a seven-city tour with him in Australia. They called me when they were planning that tour as they thought that I fit well in this combination. I was happy and excited about the opportunity. But I was nervous when I met him. I was given a time slot of half an hour to perform before him.

“But I got so much love from the audience that the organisers increased my performance time to one-one and half hours. It so happened that I was singing the first half, and he was singing the second half. The show was a big hit in Australia. We are touring America with a 15-20 city tour. Then we will go to Europe. I am happy that I am a key part of this farewell tour,” Gandharv told PTI in an interview. (PTI)

