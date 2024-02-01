14 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Venkatesh-starrer ‘Saindhav’ to stream on Prime Video

New Delhi, Jan 31: “Saindhav”, a Telugu action thriller fronted by Venkatesh, is set to have its digital premiere on Prime Video, the makers said on Wednesday.
Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, the film will arrive on the streamer on February 3 in Telugu and Tamil.
“Saindhav” stars Venkatesh in the role of Saindhav Koneru or SaiKo, who has left behind a shadowy past for his daughter, Gayathri.
“However, the tranquility shatters when Gayathri is diagnosed with a life-threatening health condition. Faced with the dire situation, SaiKo plunges back into the underworld, determined to save his daughter at any cost,” read its synopsis.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who makes his Telugu debut with the film, plays the role of gangster Vikas Malik, who is one of Saindhav’s past adversaries.
Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Arya, and Andrea Jeremiah also round out the cast of the film, which released in theatres on January 13. (PTI)

