Construction of 3 bridges over Ghazipur drain, key part of Anand Vihar RRTS station, completed

NEW DELHI, July 7: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has completed the construction of three bridges over the Ghazipur drain as part of the comprehensive multimodal integration at Anand Vihar RRTS station, officials said on Sunday.

The bridges form a key component of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, with integration work at Anand Vihar station nearing completion, they said.

The Anand Vihar RRTS station, strategically located in the Delhi section of the RRTS corridor, is now connected to the Anand Vihar Metro station and will offer passengers direct access to multiple transport modes, the officials said.

The construction of the three bridges, essential for station entry, has been finalised, with finishing touches currently underway, they said.

At the concourse level, the Anand Vihar RRTS station is linked to the Blue and Pink Lines of the Anand Vihar Metro station. Ongoing flooring and finishing work aim to ensure smooth passenger flow between the two stations.

NCRTC has installed escalators and lifts to facilitate easy transit, emphasising convenience and accessibility, they said.

The newly constructed bridges over the Ghazipur drain are integral to connecting the station to the main road. The finishing work includes building side walls and preparing for carpeting, they said.

Each bridge serves a specific purpose: one for vehicle entry (10 metres wide, 28 metres long), another for vehicle exit (13 metres wide, 28 metres long), and a third for pedestrians (5 metres wide, 25 metres long), the officials said.

Designed to provide seamless connectivity, the Anand Vihar RRTS station aligns with the multimodal integration plan, ensuring a superior travel experience for all passengers, including the elderly, women, and children.

Once operational, passengers will move effortlessly between the metro station, Anand Vihar Railway Station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Kaushambi bus terminal and the DTC intra state bus terminal, they said.

Officials said the underground Anand Vihar RRTS station, measuring 297 metres in length and 35 metres in width, has been completed with significant engineering expertise despite construction challenges.

The concourse and platform levels are fully operational, with three lifts and five escalators installed to enhance passenger movement. Additionally, the track and over head equipment (OHE) installation are complete, and finishing work is progressing steadily, the officials said.

Two entry/exit gates are under construction to facilitate passenger access, one towards Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg and the other towards Anand Vihar Railway Station.

The station’s proximity to key transport hubs ensures comprehensive connectivity: the Blue and Pink line of the metro station is just 50 metres away, the ISBT is 150 metres away, the DTC intra-state bus terminal is 150 metres away, the Kaushambi ISBT is 100 metres away and the railway station is 200 metres away, the officials said.

Currently, a foot-over bridge (FOB) connects Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg to the metro complex, with lifts, stairs, and escalators being added to link the RRTS station, further enhancing accessibility and passenger convenience, they added. (PTI)