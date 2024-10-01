29 C
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Vivek Oberoiwants to work withRajinikanth, Kamal Haasan andChiranjeevi

YAS ISLAND (ABU DHABI), Sept 30: Actor Vivek Oberoi is quite happy with the way his career is panning out in the south movie industry but the actor is now looking for an opportunity to work with stalwarts like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi.
Oberoi, a prominent face in the Hindi film industry, made his debut in south with “Thozha/Oopiri” and has starred in films such as “Vivegam”, “Lucifer”, “Vinaya Vidheya Rama” and “Kaduva”.
The actor said he loves working in the industry where he got the opportunity to collaborate with many great actors and people “who I’ve admired and respected”.
“I’ve got so much love from south. So, whenever they call me, I love going back and collaborating with them. I’ve done films in all four languages. But I feel my journey will never be complete till I’ve done some sort of role in Rajini sir, Kamal Haasan sir or Chiranjeevi sir’s films,” Oberoi told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2024.
The 48-year-old actor said award ceremonies like the IIFA Awards play a pivotal role in bringing together different movie industries. “Award ceremonies like IIFA especially is that they are about coming together of the fraternity, what’s special this time is we’ve got colleagues from the south, and Bollywood all coming together to celebrate Indian cinema, which is going places on a global level,” Obeori said. The three-day IIFA Awards gala, which kickstated on September 27, began with the celebration of the south cinema with IIFA Utsavam, followed by IIFA Awards (for Hindi industry), and IIFA ROCKS. (PTI)

Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
