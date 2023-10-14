Want to be part of stories that make a difference: Dia Mirza

Mumbai, Oct 13: A woman doesn’t have to rebel against her cultural roots to achieve empowerment, says actor Dia Mirza as she believes the portrayal of progressive female as bold doesn’t hold true for a “vast majority”. The actor said her latest movie “Dhak Dhak”, which released in theatres countrywide on Friday, presents the aspirations of a culturally-rooted Indian woman.

“I feel a certain language, tone has been assigned to women, who are being depicted as progressive. While that may be true for them, it doesn’t define the vast majority of women, who are seeking agency.

“It (the film) is so important for the rest of those women who don’t use foul language, who are not sexually avert, who are rooted in culture but are still seeking agency and empowerment. This is the story that will give those women the opportunity to say that,” Mirza told PTI in an interview.

The actor, who essays the role of Uzma, a mechanic and a housewife in the movie about four women bikers, said at this stage in her career, she wants to play impactful roles. (PTI)