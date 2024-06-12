32 C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
We need to normalise obsessive work culture: Actor-MP Kangana

New Delhi, June 11: Stressing the need to “normalise obsessive work culture”, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said Indians can’t afford to be lazy as the country is yet to become a developed nation.

Ranaut shared her thoughts in an Instagram Story, in which she posted a video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the staffers of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after he began his third term on Monday.

“My every moment is for the country,” Modi had said, asserting that he has promised to work round the clock to achieve the goal of India becoming a developed country by 2047.

In her post, Ranaut wrote the concept of weekends was nothing but “western brainwashing”.
“We need to normalise obsessive work culture and stop with waiting for the weekends and complaining about Mondays memes. That’s all western brainwashing; we are not a developed nation yet, and we can’t afford to be bored and lazy at all,” she captioned her post.

Ranaut, a popular face from Bollywood and a long-time Modi supporter, was elected from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, her home state, in her first poll. She defeated Vikramaditya Singh, the son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh. (PTI)

