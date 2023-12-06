When I feel low on self worth, I channelise my inner Bachchan: Ektaa Kapoor

New Delhi, Dec 5: From being called a wannabe producer to becoming the first Indian woman to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award, it’s been a whirlwind of a journey for Ektaa Kapoor, who considers megastar Amitabh Bachchan an inspiration when it comes to acing the “game of relevance”.

It’s 30 years and counting for Kapoor in the showbiz across mediums of television, cinema and streaming. Going forward, her goal is clear: either create something she hasn’t before or become a “creative ally” of newer voices.

“My favourite line always has been: ‘When I feel low, I channelise my inner Beyonce. When I feel even lower and low on self-worth, I channelise my inner (Amitabh) Bachchan.’ I really think he is one person who has played the game of relevance so well. To be in an industry for 50 plus years and be relevant today means so much more today to me,” the producer told PTI in an interview here. (PTI)

Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try