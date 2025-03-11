17 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Will be acting and then take on direction: Kunal Kemmu

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, March 10: Actor-director Kunal Kemmu says he is set to get back to direction soon but acting remains his first love.

Kemmu, known for films like “Malang”, “Traffic Signal” and “Golmaal franchise”, made his directorial debut with “Madgaon Express” last year.

Starring Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Nora Fatehi, the film emerged as a box office hit and also made Kemmu the winner of ‘Best Directorial Debut’ award at the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

Kemmu, 41, said he will be back to acting field before taking another directorial project.

“I will be getting back into direction soon, and I also love acting; it’s my first love. I will be acting in the coming months, and then I will be making my next (film). I am kind of going back into acting in the coming months,” he told reporters at the IIFA. His latest work as an actor was in the 2023 film “Kanjoos Makhichoos” alongside Shweta Tripathi, Raju Srivastav, and Rajiv Gupta.

Kemmu also cheered for India’s win at the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. “I am so happy… I was watching it while. I was stuck in traffic and I heard you all scream and I figured out that India has won… India has done such an amazing job and for the last few months they have been so active and they have done amazing.” IIFA concluded on Sunday in Jaipur. (PTI)

