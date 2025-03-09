21.2 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 9, 2025
type here...

Women’s safety, pay parity were never part of conversation in ‘90s: actor Madhoo

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 8: Actor Madhoo, known for her roles in “Roja” and “Phool Aur Kaante”, says she is happy to have returned to the film industry at a time when crucial issues like pay parity and women’s safety are gaining widespread attention.

The actor took a sabbatical of a few years from acting to focus on her personal life and made a comeback in 2008 with the Hindi-language film “Kabhi Socha Bhi Na Tha” and has, since then, appeared in several Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada movies. “In the ’90s, protection, safety or pay parity for women was not even talked about; it was not even a conversation. There was blind acceptance to how things were, and that was the mindset then. But it is not like that anymore. There is a conversation, a fight. Sometimes you win and sometimes you don’t win,” she told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the Jagran Film Festival.

- Advertisement -

Madhoo, 55, said she admires the new generation of female stars whom she describes as the “flag bearers” of change.

Related Posts:

“The girls today are amazing flag bearers because of whom the conversation in other people’s minds have started. Like, even an older generation (of female actors) can think this is possible, and I’ve the power to say no, saying, ‘I’ll not accept this, this is what I want’. The new generation is coming with an open, equal space mindset, which is great,” she said, adding she likes work choices made by Neena Gupta, Tabu, and Deepika Padukone.

Madhoo, also known for web series such as “Sweet Kaaram Coffee” and “Manorathangal”, said she is looking forward to doing great work in her second innings in the industry.

“Home was and is important even today for me. Now, when I question that decision of mine (to leave the industry), thinking, did I leave it fulfilled? Did I leave it fully satisfied? I am not sure. I left it because I wanted to do other things. But I didn’t feel that I did it.

- Advertisement -

“I have come back with a lot of aspirations. So, what I couldn’t do, I have come back to make up for that. I pray I get those opportunities so I can come and fulfil my leftover dreams. Earlier, I was called the heroine, now I want to act. I want to play the roles which come naturally to me and which don’t come naturally to me,” Madhoo said.

Much like Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, she also wants to put in “homework” for her roles.
“Aamir, Hrithik, and some other actors do a lot of homework and present a character which is so different from them. For instance, I saw Hrithik’s ‘Super 30′, he had transformed himself. I’ve not done any of that. So, I hope I get a chance to do that,” she said.

Madhoo will next be seen in the Vishnu Manchu-starrer “Kannappa”. The Telugu-language movie, also starring Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles, is slated to hit the big screen on April 25. (PTI)

8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

09 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March