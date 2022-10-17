We All Are Co-Passengers With The Same Destination

By Dr. Suman Bharali

When we realize how tough life can be, we develop respect for every individual. Every individual is on a journey of life trying their best to cope with adversities and to enjoy the pursuit of happiness. Happiness and achievements come after a period of hard work and sacrifice but don’t stay for long. Life is full of unwanted events, losses, betrayals, diseases, accidents, and pains. Everyone goes through them bravely, adapting as they can. Life has its course; it doesn’t go according to one’s plan. Many times, we are forced to take unknown paths. Life takes an unexpected turn. So, we should not judge anybody according to their actions as we don’t know what circumstances led them to that path. When tough time comes people have to survive them and take any step that seems to help them. We shouldn’t dwell in the past or remain anxious about the future. Rather we should live in the present moment fully. We should be aware of the time and space we are in, be grateful for what we have and who is with us, and act consciously.

Passing through different seasons of life with success and failures, achievements and losses, pain and pleasure ultimately everybody reaches their end. Life is a journey. Everybody has to face and feel the event on the course. It’s how tactfully they pass through different phases of life that matters. One should not attach too much to an event whether it is happiness or sorrow as both are impermanent. Life is a continuous journey; one can’t stagnate at any point for long. We have to keep moving into the unknown till we reach the final destination.

Life is a collection of all adventures, events, and memories. Everybody has their own. We should support, love, and take care of each other on the journey of life. As each one of us is on a similar journey and the final destination is the same. Before birth and after death there is a void and in between, there are events we can’t avoid. A king will also die and a beggar will also die. It’s how we live, how many lives we influence, that matters. What you do for yourself doesn’t matter. What you did for others will be remembered. We are here for a short period so we should avoid unnecessary conflicts and live in peace. We should try to make everything we are connected with better through our presence.

We are a part of the Universe and the Universe is within us. So, we are all connected and the same at the core. Just we need to shred off the superficial coverings to see it. When the bias in our minds is eradicated, we feel everyone is our own. When there is a sense of oneness and belongingness we act sincerely, love unconditionally, and become compassionate towards everybody. (The author is an MD in Ayurvedic Medicine)