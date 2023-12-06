BJP’s Success In The Hindi Belt Through Local Factors

By: Dipak Kurmi

The political landscape has witnessed notable shifts, with the BJP securing convincing victories in the northern states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress celebrates a significant win in Telangana, marking its first triumph since the state’s inception a decade ago. The interpretation of these results varies: first, as a reaffirmation of the BJP’s influence in the Hindi heartland; second, as a clear expression of anti-incumbency in the four states, despite the BJP’s ascension following Jyotiraditya Scindia’s defection in Madhya Pradesh; and third, as a looming disaster for the Congress, with implications for its standing in the INDIA formation leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Among these perspectives, the second, highlighting anti-incumbency emerges as the most plausible interpretation.

The BJP finds itself in a peculiar position atop the victory stand, with internal challenges brewing in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Despite these party fissures, the triumph seems to temporarily conceal these issues. However, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, this victory poses a trial, given the leadership challenges prevalent in the aforementioned states. Asserting that these electoral wins endorse Modi as the party and national leader becomes a tough proposition, as the stark reality unveils the absence of the Modi factor in all four states. The Assembly election outcomes are predominantly influenced by intricate local factors that defy easy enumeration or categorization.

The BJP’s inclination to rejuvenate Modi’s image using these results represents a valid political strategy. Over the past nine years, the luster of the Modi image has worn thin, and despite the party and the leader clinging to the charisma of the leader concept, they are well aware of its diminishing impact. The enigma persists regarding the party’s victory, and as long as they continue to triumph, there seems to be little urgency in delving into the intricacies of the situation.

These Assembly elections present an intriguing aspect wherein, despite the prominence of headline numbers indicating seats won and lost, the underlying narrative shifts when examining the vote share. Contrary to the impression of complete obliteration suggested by the majorities, the Opposition’s resilience in these states emerges as a positive sign. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP commands nearly 50 percent of the vote (48.50 percent precisely), contrasting with the Congress’ 40.37 percent. However, the margin of difference in vote share appears narrower than expected, given the BJP’s double the number of seats compared to the Congress – 150-plus to 71-plus. Likewise, in Rajasthan, though the victory margin is less pronounced than in Madhya Pradesh (with the BJP securing 110-plus seats to the Congress’ 65-plus), the vote share difference is relatively modest: 42 percent-plus for the BJP and 39 percent-plus for the Congress. In Chhattisgarh, where the BJP leads with over half the seats in a 90-member House, and the Congress hovers at 35-plus, the vote share gap is closer, with the BJP at 45.84 percent and the Congress at 41.82 percent. The evident disparity between seat numbers and vote share highlights a notable discrepancy that we must come to terms with.

It has been a battle between two dominant parties in each state, with the role of the local leader yet to be fully unraveled. In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Congress established clear leadership with Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, respectively. However, in Madhya Pradesh, the absence of clarity persisted, as Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath held nominal leadership roles in their respective parties within the state. Notably, the BJP entered the polls in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh without a prominent local leader taking the forefront. Simultaneously, it became evident that the party’s victory in these states was not solely attributed to Prime Minister Modi. This dynamic reveals that people vote in ways that disrupt even the most well-conceived plans of parties and their leaders. The enigmatic nature of the people’s choices persists, defying attempts by politicians and pundits to pinpoint the reasons behind victories and losses. In many ways, this unpredictability is beneficial for democracy, as the electorate’s unplanned and collective exercise of the vote consistently keeps everyone guessing, and perhaps, even on tenterhooks.

It is only natural that, buoyed by victories in three states, the BJP will transition into campaign mode with heightened enthusiasm and confidence. Leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, have consistently displayed a penchant for boastfulness, whether in victory or defeat. The recent triumphs in the three states are likely to amplify their sense of confidence. Meanwhile, the Congress is confronted with the challenging task of strategizing how to reclaim its foothold in North India – a pivotal factor in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, a closer look at the vote share reveals that the Congress is regaining substantial ground, offering a glimmer of hope and dispelling the need for despair. The party remains a formidable force in regions where the electoral battle is waged between the BJP and the Congress.

The BJP may desire to proclaim loudly that the victories constitute an endorsement of its Hindu-first program, attributing the success to the influence of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on public sentiments. However, the actual reasons behind these triumphs are more ordinary, albeit intricate. In the typical political playbook, details often take a backseat to the overarching importance of victory. Once the triumph is secured, it becomes a canvas on which any narrative can be painted. With the BJP emerging victorious in the three Hindi-speaking states, it now has the liberty to ascribe the success to the Ram Mandir factor, even if it might not have played as significant a role as suggested.

The outcomes of these Assembly elections should not be regarded as a direct indicator of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Even if the BJP emerges victorious – seemingly likely based on current assessments – it would not necessarily attribute its success to the wins in these Assembly elections. Both the Congress and INDIA, the Opposition conglomerate, must approach the 2024 contest as an entirely new and distinct round, with the results of these Assembly elections serving as a separate chapter in the political narrative. (The writer can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)