Culture and Independence

By: Arup Saikia

This is a thought of mass leadership and diverse artistic outlook.

“We went down from the carpet to the grass and you went up from the grass to the carpet,” Jyoti Prasad Agrawal once said to a fellow companion (who recently took over the ministry).

The pious driving force of mass leadership lies in the above mentioned statement. Artists never compromise for self interest and power. The essence of art has been inscribed on the heart. Mass artists Sankerdev, Jyoti Aggarwal, Leonardo da Vinci always echoing, “Today is a unique expedition, the conquest of light by people. People are calling upon across the universe. The conflict of new life shakes the present era.”

Another name for compromise is “slavery”. Indeed, the people with values ​​and personalities never compromise on the human rights of the people. This is the greatest and most essential quality of mass leadership. It is also a time tested consciousness of moral culture with a sense of moral art. The genuine artists are worshippers of pure aspects of culture; they are selfless servants of the liberation struggle. The cultural mass leaders of the liberation or revolution and the priests of the transformation of mass culture are leaders in true sense.

The personality in deeds, quality, culture, language, sense, struggle, birth and death cover the emotional heart of common people. A real artist or leader of people’s heart involves himself with the emotive appeal of common people. This is very visible nature of an artist. But today the mistake of our people is that we call the political leadership a social worker, patriot and democrat. Again the actors, dancers, singers, or poets and story writers can’t be generalized as artists. Even one king or army general can’t be termed as leader, because he may not possess the quality of public service. The blind King Dhritarashtra of the epic Mahabharata is a good example of this kind. Although he was king, but in reality he was motivated by the wicked policy of brother -in -law Sokuni. The “Kauravas” also have a necessity or want the fighting strategy of “Lord Krishna” but don’t follow Him. The culture of the “Kauravas” is to only fight and win. This is politics of warfare. It symbolizes the hollow sense of social responsibility. Here Lord Krishna is the leader of culture and the masses. People’s leadership and artistic being have to be blended to be a true leader. This quality is clearly expressed in theoretical and artistic analysis of the mythological character -Lord Krishna.

Revolutionary changing cultural sense will establish in people’s heart, -the essence of artistry. This is simply the victory of democracy. Only the artistic sense born out of independent democracy can secure our economic, social, political and cultural rights.

May the mass leadership of Lord Krishna rise in all hearts.

This is the essence of art. The art of transformation of thought and philosophy is living reality. Truth is hidden in the tears of millions of downtrodden. One day they will come out to fight the battle of truth with the picture of creation for liberation. The bright picture will one day shine and the protesting voices of the suffering people will blow the trumpet. This belief of transformation can be seen in the poems, songs and plays of all the artists of the soil.

All societies saw the continuous decline of civilization and culture under the influence of materialistic thought and that’s eventually loss of the bright future.

Artists are generally alone! The lonely artist that with unwavering conviction devoted oneself to the struggle of revolutionary consciousness. Artists and writers without dedication moved away from the people and usually stood on the margins from the center of society. Artists are exceptions. There are many ways to express oneself. But that should be worth people’s time and environment. Therefore, it is important to note that the people of creation (artist) are not only for mental entertainment. (The author is artist, writer and poet who can be reached at arupsaikia07@gmail.com)