Dr. Bhupen Hazarika & Irony

By: Arup Saikia

People celebrate the death anniversary of famous Assamese bard Lt. Bhupen Hazarika with much enthusiasm every year. Every Assamese should sustain this fervour for the times to come. But the people’s aspiration and reality are generally bitter to digest. Singer Bhupen Hazarika is a person of present era. He died only a few years ago.

- Advertisement -

We think that Dr. Hazarika inherited the legacy of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Aggarwal and Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha. But it’s entirely not true especially in his personal life. Both Jyoti Aggarwal and Bishnu Rabha were totally associated with common people. They were always on the opposite poles of ruling dispensation. Naturally the both great legend of Assam hadn’t gotten due recognition from government .Therefore an iota of controversy hadn’t arisen in their lifetime as long as wealth or political power is concerned. Bishnu Rabha once represented Assam assembly from opposition camp only that also as an independent candidate.

But on the other hand Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, despite his active association with ruling party politics, hadn’t gotten due recognition or honor in his lifetime. Once he intended to enter into Rajya Sabha during the tenure of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on president’s privileged quota. He was flatly deprived of the honour to accommodate wrestler Dara Singh.

Once Dr. Hazarika was chairman of Sangeet Natak Academy. Then also he couldn’t change the name of Sattriya (related to monastery) to Sankari. That was the demand of majority of Assamese people or followers of Saint Sankerdev. This may be for pressure of strong non-Sankari brahminical lobby. Now many Sattras(monastery) are distancing from teachings of Sankerdev, running on own custom. But Sattra was invented by Sankardev. Dr. Bhupen Hazarika didn’t utter any voice of dissent in any of the above mentioned matter happened in later part of his life. The ruling power therefore naturally got indulgence. The life of Bhupen Hazarika can be separated into two periods. The first one is called “Agniyugor Firingoti” (Era of fire spark). Jyoti and Bishnu duo were his cultural Godfather during this period. These ideals of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika were continued for few years even after demise of Bishnu Prasad Rabha in late seventies. To sustain the strong principle of the great duo namely Aggarwal and Rabha were possible for their inculcated preaching on Bhupen Hazarika. But these firebrand ideals were not lasted for the entire period of his life.

Once a hero of Assam politics, writer Hem Baruah was defeated in parliamentary election for Hazarika’s contest as an independent candidate. Almost the entire Assamese intelligentsia then mourned the defeat of Hem Baruah. Writer and politician Hem Baruah is still revered by many and popularly called “Tiger of Assam politics”. These deeds of Hazarika doesn’t behove an artist of revolutionary zeal. His one term stint as member of legislative assembly along with Bishnu Prasad Rabha was somehow remarkable. This may be under direct aegis of Rabha.

- Advertisement -

Anyway Hazarika was the most qualified artist of his time. He hasn’t craved for any lucrative job abroad in spite of getting a lot of opportunities. His love for motherland pulled him to Assam. He continued cultural perseverance despite facing a lot of hardships personally and professionally. He may or may not be reflected in the legacy of Jyoti and Bishnu. But unequivocally Assamese have to admit or consider beloved “Bhupen Da” as the greatest cultural icon after Jyoti and Bishnu. The political party he adored until death awarded him Padma Vibhushan and Bharat Ratna only posthumously. This is really a matter of irony for a person of his stature.