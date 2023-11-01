Hidden charges and secrecy: India’s delicate position in the Qatar crisis

By: Shashanka Das

In a significant foreign policy challenge for India, a Qatari court recently handed down the death sentence to eight former Indian navy personnel. This development comes at a delicate geopolitical moment in the Middle East, making it even more critical for India to handle the situation with utmost care. Moreover, the secretive nature of the trial and the lack of clarity regarding the charges against the accused raise serious doubts about the integrity of the verdict.

- Advertisement -

While the precise nature of the charges brought against the Indian nationals remains unknown, some reports suggest that they were arrested for allegedly leaking classified information related to a high-value Qatari submarine project. These individuals were associated with a defense services company working with the Qatari navy. Furthermore, speculation has arisen that the recipient of the classified information was Israel. The fact that the entire trial was conducted behind closed doors and the details of the charges have not been made public raises concerns about the transparency and fairness of the proceedings, casting doubt on the validity of the death sentence.

Adding to the complexity, this incident unfolds in the Gulf state of Qatar, where India has invested significant efforts to enhance bilateral relations, particularly over the last two decades. The strengthening of India-Qatar ties has coincided with Qatar’s growing ambitions in the Middle East and India’s increased engagement with other Gulf States. Despite its relatively small size, Qatar exerts considerable influence in the region, as exemplified by its resilience during the Saudi Arabia-led blockade from 2017 to 2021. Qatar also hosts numerous leaders from opposition and militant movements in the Islamic world, including Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood, and Taliban. Additionally, it maintains working relationships with both the United States and Turkey, while simultaneously having ties with Iran. Through its government-owned Al Jazeera broadcaster, Doha also wields significant opinion-influencing power in the region. Behind all of these dynamics lies Qatar’s immense financial strength, which is primarily fuelled by its gas reserves. Given India’s status as one of the largest importers of Qatari gas and the presence of a substantial Indian population living and working in Qatar, New Delhi finds itself in a delicate position as it seeks to assist the ex-navy personnel.

Navigating this complex scenario requires India to tread meticulously. The intricate web of regional intrigue among Gulf States, including differing approaches towards Israel, further complicates India’s outreach efforts. Striking a balance between supporting its citizens and jeopardizing relations with Qatar and other regional stakeholders will be an arduous task for Indian policymakers.

India must prioritize diplomatic engagement with Qatar to ensure a fair and transparent retrial for the Indian navy personnel. This endeavour entails navigating the various regional interests and ensuring that India’s image as a responsible global power is upheld. New Delhi, in collaboration with international partners, should exert diplomatic pressure on Qatar to uphold the principles of justice and a fair trial. Simultaneously, India must remain cognizant of the delicate balance in the region and avoid getting embroiled in the broader geopolitical rivalries, especially those involving Israel.

- Advertisement -

As a nation heavily reliant on Qatari gas imports, India must leverage its economic ties to encourage diplomatic negotiations aimed at securing the release or commutation of the death sentences. It is imperative for Indian authorities to maintain open lines of communication with Qatar and explore avenues for dialogue. By demonstrating its commitment to safeguarding the rights of its citizens and seeking a peaceful resolution to this issue, India can position itself as a responsible actor in the region.

India’s foreign policy challenges in this case are underscored by the need to carefully manoeuvre a geopolitical landscape filled with powerful actors, competing interests, and a delicate balance of regional dynamics. The fate of the eight former Indian navy personnel lies at the intersection of strategic and economic considerations, making it imperative for India to adopt a calculated and nuanced approach. By prioritizing the rights of its citizens while cautiously engaging with regional stakeholders, India can strive towards a just resolution in this challenging situation. (The author can be reached at shashankadas0007@gmail.com)