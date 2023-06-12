Hopping Trains To Get Around

By: Kamal Baruah

They got dressed up like a mounted troop in jungle warfare while learning some valuable survival lessons for life. Beyond close order manoeuvring at parade, trainees even charged up the hill and camouflaged so effectively with soil coloured Khaki. The boots were heavy but never looked down. Rewinding the past has made this writer feel all nostalgic. Their eyes were sparkled with anticipation for the first mid-term leave at Basic Squadron. The reservation was confirmed in advance through MCO Bangalore but a last minute call from CO made the whole things shattered as the entire entry had to perform a Mass PT Display on the eve of Air Force Day on 8th October 1988 and they all missed the train.

- Advertisement -

With no seat on reservation on the next day, an eight-man air warrior carried out the overnight journey at Chennai Mail in a General Compartment. There were a few hundred passengers cramped inside the Howrah bound Coromandel Express and they all got crushed by sliding military trunks. The tale was full of humour while commuters even forced to lie down over luggage through the passage of train toilet. They were figuring out the ways in which they can sit at least. And God saved them for a purpose. Their humble VIP suitcase reinvented a seat for themselves.

After an hour of strenuous, exhausting travel, the probability of getting a berth was slim. Alas! Empty coaches of Howrah Train on another parallel track were moving side by side, for a mile. It was unusual while two trains were moving to the same destination for couple of hours. They were crazy and young and planned it differently since they had FRW to travel any train for a certain route/period and hoped to catch up at any early station towards changing train.

Luckily both the trains finally arrived neck and neck at Ongole. They leaped out of the crowed coach and ran towards the empty trains topped at another platform. It was a very big station. “Yatrigan Kripya Dhyaan Dein” the pre-recorded sound on the computer was heard for the announcement of one minute stop of the train. Southern Railway has much to be proud of its punctuality of public transport. If the announcement said so, then you can bet your bottom dollar that it will leave the station on time. They realised that one minute was not enough to reach by climbing the staircase of a foot over-bridges. They were in a tearing hurry as foot bridges are not strategically located.

Finding no way, they were raring to go shortcuts to save a minute by trespassing on the railroad tracks though it was illegal and dangerous too. RPF shouted to them for anti-trespassing drive. They didn’t look back and crossed one after another platform till they saw the train guard flagging off the green signal and blowing whistle for departure. Very soon they reached the platform, the diesel engine was ready to chug. They jumped into the last coach bag and baggage before they knew that it was a breaking wagon. By the time, the train had picked up the speed; they all plunged down on a flat rock of the last coach quickly yet energetically. How scary it was?

- Advertisement -

The ruin wagon was heavily rusted, weathered and filthy surrounded by cow dung. They felt abandoned and had to continue another hour of terrible brake van ride until they found an empty sleeper coach at the next station. With no light and water, forget about pantry, there was indeed merry making at the entire journey towards Howrah. To cool off the summer, they had to take bath at station dock from running water hose and it taught them plenty of life skills along the way headed for Guwahati at Kamrup Express.

They’ve been hopping trains to get around for military service as there was no other way of getting across long distances from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Even Cargo beast IL-76 airlift wasn’t a sure bet since it runs weekly connecting to the most far-flung corners of Barjhar, Leh and Car-Nic besides there were small military transport such as Avro, AN-32 and Dornier available for few passengers. The railroad tracks during the 90s were fulfilled to just make ends meet. In the long tenure of two decades of uniform service, combatants endured terrible sacrifices. So the next time they miss the train, their automatic response will not be anger. It’s part and parcel of the combatant service.