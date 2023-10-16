Khaki is also a colour

By: Kamal Baruah

Long years ago we completed the POP, or Passing Out Parade with fun filled days of Training Academy that is always missed, jab-(when)-we-met first time at Jalahalli. It was the most spectacular end-of-term events, we did it with pride. A masterly display of drill movements, coordinated with the accompanying band in grains long lasting memories of the Pipe and Drum, Buglers and Trumpet playing popular tunes like “Saare Jahan Se Achcha”, however the command of Konkani Warrant Officer Wagh (trainees named him Tiger) was slurred and indistinct at the corner of the massive ground till we marched out into the saluting dais.

Flashbacking of all those reminiscences, that engulfed by a flood of nostalgia spanning over years, it happened so fast. Touch the sky with glory – the motto of the IAF really meant a lot. Discipline is still one of the most critical aspects of a successful military that begun from day one, while we saw senior trainees in navy blue shorts, khaki canvas and white sleeveless vests with military steel mugs, queuing for evening tea, that turned out to be a huge disappointment for us.

Soon I realized, the spirit of Air Force Blue got dampened by the dull brownish-yellow colour in military uniform at parade. We didn’t expect IAF to fall for that Khaki colour trick at the outset. The very next day, the kit bag was issued with a long list of inventory on arrival, starting with essentials clothing, bedding, utensils and combat camouflage gears for a battle field. Trainees had, however found all items a pair of military jargon. Trainees in Khakis may be dispiriting rather than inspiring, but blue in winterwear somehow sufficed to our expectation.

Our hairlines need to be tapered that awful troop’s haircut was the first step towards being an air-warrior. The skills and bravery may speak later, but armed force personnel can be assured that they have complete wardrobe for a living. We bunked together in the dormitory. Only Sunday was allowed for a book out. We would climbed up the boundary wall for bunk out into the MG Road or Brigade Road, what comes to our mind with South India was some taste of curry leaves and coriander that makes it absolutely delicious with soft idlis, coconut chutneys and sambar. Southern foods are spicy, tangy with hot-sour flavors.

There are tales of extraordinary solidarity among military. I had enjoyed every bit of my combatant years and adopted the difficulties come what may. Donning the Khaki uniform carries a lot of excitement that further added with ab-initio trainee’s insignia on the collar. It’s a strong cotton fabric of a dull brownish yellow, used especially in training. They’re really worn for heavy duty. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. It’s in fact made for tough guys that toughness helps to evade from bullets and injuries. We would dress head to toe from dawn to dusk. Those two pairs made our heydays complete. So Khaki has clout and many a times, we saw civilians cowered in fear to our Khaki attire, while we rowed and explored the Majestic bus stand in Bangalore.

It is, nevertheless, worth the effort to prepare for second trimester, prior to the mid-term leave, remembering that all hectic military schedule. The energy of ours was blatant. In addition to improving skills like Communication procedure and shooting, discipline and pride are reinforced through drill and parade. To add a part, the training usually produced a good crop of funnies and was simply unforgettable. In the meantime, we had another task for a mass PT display on the eve of Air Force Day; we’re really thrilled when it arrived. So we had tight roster since morning till compulsory light off at night ten. There is saying goes – a soldier is never off duty. Wehad chit and chat at supper bar with one full camping mug.

And the final D-Day had arrived after months of toil and determination. The cheerful atmosphere had given way to a festive mood. There was music from military bands filling in the air, adding nationalistic vibe. For the first time we felt sense of patriotism that put in pressure and excitement. On 8 October, the IAF celebrates its 91 years of glorious service to the nation on the eve of Air Force day. We were awestruck by the arrival of thousands of uniform personnel into the mini stadium to watch us. Alas! They were all in Khakis. But we were in all white PT kit.

Amid the glitz and glamour of the day, we did it with the tune of “deshpukare jab sab ko” (when the nation calls). Lots of waving flags moving to and fro with a swaying motion, we had realized all that “Khaki is also a colour and we’re no different either”. The colours, people see, aren’t only determined by wave lengths of lights, they can be affected by memories and perceptions. We filled our days with Khaki trivia and adventured into the combatant years through the different shades of the past. Now top brands introduce Khakis into its line as Khaki gets universal code of colour. (The author is a former air-warrior who can be reached at kamal.baruah@yahoo.com)