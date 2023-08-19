India: Capable of giving strength to humanity

By: Lalit Garg

World Humanitarian Day is celebrated every year on 19th August. This day has special relevance and utility in the era of eroding human values. On this day, those people are remembered who sacrificed their lives to help others due to humanitarian causes. This day is also seen as an opportunity to promote humanitarian work and values around the world. The decision to celebrate it was made by the United Nations General Assembly on the basis of the Swedish proposal. According to this, in the event of an emergency, initiative can be taken by the United Nations countries for mutual assistance on humanitarian grounds. This day was specially started to be celebrated in 2003 as the anniversary of the attack on the headquarters of the United Nations in Baghdad, Iraq, which is also a way to celebrate the spirit of humanitarian work and inspire human values in the world. have the opportunity. Its purpose is to recognize those people who are facing adversity to help others and are committed to protecting humanity.

Today, in the whole world, tragic and ironic situations playing with human consciousness, that is, humanity, are prevalent everywhere – in which terrorism is the most prominent. Humanity is suffering and affected by many situations like casteism, untouchability, communalism, inflation, poverty, beggary, luxury, increasing gap between rich and poor, indiscipline, greed, ambition, oppression and characterlessness. The above problems may have been effective at different times in some era, in this era they are being attacked in totality. When the attack is from totality, then its solution has to be found from totality only. When violent circumstances prevail, the value of non-violence automatically increases. Mahatma Gandhi has said that you should not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean. Even if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.’

Religion is the main basis for developing humanism. That’s why today the humanistic, rationalistic and democratic concepts of various religions cannot be denied and through these, a strong attack can be made on the system full of discrimination. Religious ideologies and organizations can provide peace to the sad, suffering and troubled humanity even today. Attacking high-low, discrimination, casteism, religion itself is developing unity in the minds of people. It has an important role in paving the way for the development of art, literature and culture by creating an environment of world peace and mutual brotherhood. Repeal of the humanistic approach is necessary for the upliftment of human consciousness by stopping the moral decline happening in any era. Social value-change and introduction of norms can lead to sophistication in public consciousness. That’s why Audrey Hepburn said that as long as the world exists, there will be injustice and oppression. Those who are capable and capable, it is more their responsibility to give affection to those who are weaker than themselves.

Every year, disasters and human error cause immense suffering to millions of people, especially the world’s poorest, most marginalized and vulnerable. Humanitarian aid workers strive to provide life-saving assistance and long-term rehabilitation to these disaster-affected communities and people without discrimination on the basis of nationality, social group, religion, gender, race or any other factor. They reflect all cultures, ideologies and backgrounds and are united by their commitment to humanism. Such humanitarian assistance is based on a number of founding principles including humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence. Highlighting its usefulness, Martin Luther King said that it is love and affection that will save our world and our civilization.

The stings of violence, terror, in authenticity, hoarding, selfishness, exploitation and cruelty etc. are making humanity unconscious. To break this unconsciousness, the value of non-violence and co-existence will have to be increased and the concept of a healthy social structure will have to be shaped on the background of cooperation and compassion. Sensitivity to the existence of others is the basic element of humanity. As long as the person does not give his consent to the existence of another like his own existence, he will not be able to become sensitive towards it. In a country and culture where the source of sensitivity dries up, human relationships start getting sticky. If there is an attack on one’s body or part, the soul gets hurt. But when such an incident happens to others, not even a corner of the mind gets affected. This is the result of insensitivity. One of the reasons for this insensitive mind is also the lack of co-existence.

Today we have become so insensitive that others’ pain, lack, pain, others’ signs do not melt us anywhere. Murders of innocent people, violent incidents, terrorist attacks, abductions, burning alive, incidents of adultery and rape of women are seen and read in the country and the world, but the mind has become so habitual that it seems that all these Everyday work. Neither tears flow in the eyes, nor is sympathy associated with the suffering humanity. Neither the spirit of co-operation arises nor does the blood boil over the brutal cruelty. We are only concerned about saving ourselves. That’s why they don’t hesitate while exploiting others. We have to wake up the senses. That’s why J.K. Rowling has also said that we do not need magic to change the world. We can do this easily by simply serving human beings.

Inhuman incidents like murder, kidnapping, dacoit, assault, rape etc. are related to cruelty. A cruel person can never be sensitive. In the absence of sensitivity, there is no participation of others in one’s happiness and sorrow. This is possible only when the joys and sorrows of others are reflected in the mirror of one’s own experience. Far from the matter of hurting someone by a sensitive person, he gets moved just by seeing his simple pain. If humanity has to suffer the brunt of neglect, no one will be able to save it from fainting. The main point of concern is not that the values are getting eroded. Today’s biggest problem is faithlessness. The onslaught of this concept that life cannot be run on the basis of morality is so strong that even the minds of veterans are wavering. Faith is a positive emotion. It not only paves the way for living an abundant life, it infuses new enthusiasm in the soul. Today it is being felt that the country and the world are on the cross of distortions. Only on the basis of moral values man can experience the highness and get human light. The light of humanity is eternal, universal, and universal. The more widely this light is spread; the better will be the human society. For this, it is necessary to make immediate and long-term plans and remain committed to their implementation. This commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi means empowering India as well as giving the world a new thinking, new economic ground, peace and co-existence from the point of view of human unity and humanity. Social value-change and introduction of norms can lead to sophistication in public consciousness. From this point of view, the usefulness of human values is coming to the fore. (The author is a journalist & columnist who can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)