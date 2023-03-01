Magh Bihu: The harvest festival

By Aadrita Chakravorty

Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu, as it’s name suggests, is a festival of feasting and merriment. It marks the end of the harvesting season, in the month of Magh, according to the Assamese calendar.

- Advertisement -

Punjab, like Assam is an agricultural state, hence North India, specifically the Punjabi community is seen celebrating “Lohri” as Assam celebrates Bhogali Bihu. The festival celebrates and signifies the abundance in the fields, and is marked as the period, where the labour of the farmers pay off and hence they can now sit back and enjoy its fruits.

Although, Magh Bihu traditionally demands an atmosphere akin to the rural pastures, the fervour is not dim among the rural folks. Assam, from the remotest of villages to the busiest of cities, gets into its festive vibe during the season. As a girl growing up in the urban settings, I have seen my kith and kin celebrate it with undying zeal and excitement. The women in the family would start preparing pithas, and other delicacies prior to a week of the festival. The men start building the Bhelaghor, a makeshift cottage made entirely of hay, where the entire community feasts. Though in towns, it is usually built for symbolic purposes to be burnt with the Meiji, the next morning after Uruka. Post the advent of media houses and social media, Bhelaghors of different shapes and sizes are being built, adding to the competitive spirit, with one trying to be more creative than the other. Another trend we can witness in electronic and print media is the discovering of gigantic fishes and vegetables, large enough to possibly feed the entire neighbourhood.

The eve of Magh Bihu, is called Uruka, when the feasting and frolicking takes place. The morning after is Magh Bihu, which falls on Makar Sankranti. People rise early in the morning to pay homage and give offerings to the fire god symbolised by the Meiji, a temporary structure made of bamboo, wood and hay. The Bhelaghor is burnt along with it.

Waking up after a long night of frolicking becomes a Herculean Task. Something to look forward to on Magh Bihu, is the traditional Assamese breakfast consisting of doi, seera, akhoi, muri, gur, and other items that can make for a scrumptious Jolpaan.

- Advertisement -

In some parts of the state, the festival is marked by traditional sports like egg fights, cock fights, nightingale fights, bull fights and so on. Sports coupled with dance and music becomes a part of the festivity. Needless to say, the festival during this time of school vacations become a unifying force among families. Despite the political unrest within the state, Magh Bihu will help us reconnect to our natural habitat and culture characterised and symbolised by every festival of the Assamese community. The soaring prices, the harsh winters and the vile political scenario is not enough to lessen the festive fervour of the Bihu Boliya folks.