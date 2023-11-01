Nutrition Can Help Fuel Child Growth

By: Dr. Ganesh Kadhe

It can be challenging for families when their kid falls behind on the growth curve. When this happens, it’s only natural for parents to want to see their child catch up on their weight and height. If you find yourself in this situation, don’t lose hope. You can take action to help get your child back on track.

Dr. Ganesh Kadhe, Director, Medical and Scientific Affairs at Abbott’s Nutrition business delves deeper into intricate interplay talking about stunting, a form of malnutrition and the role nutrient-dense food play to help pave the way for growth.

Childhood malnutrition, which is either a result of undernutrition or overnutrition, is detrimental to a child’s overall development. Itcasts a long shadow over global health, affecting one in three individuals worldwide. A common form of malnutrition among kids is stunting, where they are below a healthy height for their age. Today, across the world, there are approximately 149 million stunted children below the age of five.

In fact, a report by the World Health Organization shows that India accounts for nearly one-third of the global childhood stunting burden with 40.6 million children stunted under the age of five.

Nutrition Matters: Unlocking the Potential of Child Growth and Development

It all starts with nutrition. Proper nutrition provides the essential building blocks to help children grow, learn, thrive, and meet important milestones. Undernutrition can be caused by inadequate dietary intake, poor nutrient absorption and/or poor nutrient utilization.[iii] It can have serious consequences for kidsa risk of immune deficiencies, compromised cognitive function, behavioral problems, diminished bone health, and decreased muscle mass. Hence, addressing nutrient deficiencies early helps them reach their full growth potential.

Complete, balanced nutrition is essential for growth, cognitive development, and immune function. The solution can be simple – finding ways to incorporate good nutrition in children’s diets can go a long way.

Parents and caregivers should continually assess their child’s growth and speak with a healthcare professional if they believe their child is falling behind. Sometimes, nutritional supplement drinks can help bridge nutritional gaps and enhance the absorption of essential vitamins and minerals from foods. Parents and caregivers should consult their child’s doctor to determine the suitability of a nutritional supplement drink.

Key nutrients that play indispensable role in helping a child reach their growth potential: