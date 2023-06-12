Policy Measures To Protect And Preserve Indigenous Languages Of Eastern Naga Tribes: A Call For Cultural Justice

By: Dr. Anirudha Babar

In Eastern Naga lands, melodies unfold,

Languages ancient, stories untold,

Protect and preserve, their essence so rare,

Cultural treasures we must all share,

With love and pride, let their voices be heard,

Eastern Naga languages, our heritage assured.

The cultural diversity of Nagaland is rich and vibrant, with numerous indigenous tribes inhabiting the region. Each tribe has its unique language, which not only serves as a means of communication but also embodies its cultural heritage. However, there has been a concerning lack of attention and support from the Government of Nagaland towards preserving and protecting the endangered languages of the Eastern Naga Tribes. It is a call of the time to shed light on this issue and discuss the urgent need for policy measures to safeguard these valuable linguistic treasures.

As we can observe, the Government of Nagaland has primarily focused its efforts on promoting and preserving the Tenyidie language, which has a good number of speakers in the state. Various initiatives, such as running a Diploma Course and a full-fledged MA program in Tenyidie, Moreover, recently I have discovered a detailed syllabus for Bachelor of Arts Degree program (under Choice Based Credit System) in ‘Ao’ Language (elective and Honours), clearly highlights the government’s commitment and gigantic efforts to preserving these languages. While this endeavour is commendable, it is disheartening to note the lack of academic presence and support for the Eastern Naga languages like Chang, Sangtam, Konyak, Phom, Yimkhuing, Khiamniungan, Tikhir, and others.

The neglect of Eastern Naga languages by the government represents a significant ‘Cultural Injustice’ against the Eastern Naga people. These languages are an integral part of their identity, history, and traditions. By failing to provide adequate visible resources and concrete support for their preservation, the government is contributing to the erosion of the rich linguistic heritage of these communities. Moreover, the fact cannot be ignored that ‘Cultural Injustice’ has also played a significant role in fuelling the demand for ‘Frontier Nagaland’. The neglect and marginalisation of the Eastern Naga tribes by the government of Nagaland has created a deep sense of dissatisfaction and frustration among the people. The lack of attention given to the preservation and promotion of their indigenous languages, traditions, and cultural practices has perpetuated a sense of cultural injustice.

The Eastern Naga tribes, including the Chang, Sangtam, Konyak, Phom, Yimkhuing, Khiamniungan, and Tikhir, have a rich cultural heritage that too deserves recognition and protection. However, the government of Nagaland has primarily focused on the Tenyidieas well as Ao language, neglecting the linguistic diversity and heritage of the Eastern Naga tribes. This cultural imbalance has resulted in feelings of cultural alienation and exclusion. The demand for Frontier Nagaland also stems from the desire to address this cultural injustice (besides Economic injustice and overall gross violation of Constitutional Rights of the people in the region) and ensure that the voices and cultural rights of the Eastern Naga tribes are well acknowledged and respected in real sense. The rise of ‘Frontier Naga Territory’- which i believe is not very distant-would provide an opportunity for these tribes to have more autonomy and control over their cultural affairs, including language preservation, cultural festivals, and traditional practices however, even then the Government of Nagaland will have to ensure the ‘Cultural Justice’ to the Eastern Naga people in spirit of the ‘Constitutional mandate’. Addressing the issue of cultural injustice is crucial for fostering a sense of inclusivity and equality among all Naga tribes. It requires the government of Nagaland to take serious measures on a war footing to protect and preserve the endangered languages and cultural heritage of the Eastern Naga tribes. By doing so, the government can work in collaboration with the Eastern Naga stakeholders towards promoting a more just and inclusive society as envisaged by the Founding Fathers of the Nation.

Moreover, as understood, the issue of language protection and preservation is of paramount importance and therefore should be raised and discussed extensively in the legislative assembly of the state of Nagaland. It is crucial that the voices of the people from Eastern Nagaland, who have been affected by the neglect of their indigenous languages, are heard and their concerns addressed. The twenty MLAs representing Eastern Nagaland hold a significant responsibility in advocating for the best interests of the Eastern Naga people and ensuring cultural justice for their communities. They should take the initiative to bring this issue to the forefront and garner support from their fellow legislators. By initiating discussions and proposing relevant legislation, these Eastern MLAs can emphasise the urgent need for language protection and preservation. They can highlight the cultural significance and historical importance of Eastern Naga languages, shedding light on the detrimental effects of their neglect. Through constructive dialogue and collaborative efforts, these MLAs can work towards developing comprehensive language protection policies, securing funding for preservation initiatives, and implementing educational programs that promote the use and awareness of Eastern Naga languages. It is essential that the legislative assembly acknowledges the significance of this issue and takes proactive measures to safeguard the linguistic heritage of the Eastern Naga people. By prioritising language protection and preservation, the Nagaland State Legislative Assembly can contribute to cultural justice and the overall development and well-being of the Eastern Naga communities.

Needless to mention that language plays a crucial role in shaping and preserving a community’s culture and identity. It encapsulates their unique worldview, knowledge systems, folklore, and oral traditions. Preserving indigenous languages is essential for maintaining cultural diversity, fostering intergenerational connections, and promoting a sense of belonging among community members. Furthermore, language preservation contributes to the overall social, psychological and emotional well-being of the Eastern Naga Tribes, reinforcing their self-esteem and cultural pride.

To rectify the current situation and protect the endangered languages of the Eastern Naga Tribes, the Government of Nagaland should take the following policy measures without any delay:

Linguistic Documentation: Establish dedicated research and documentation centres on war footing in every district of Eastern Nagaland to systematically record and document the vocabulary, phonetics, grammar, and oral traditions of the Eastern Naga languages. This would create valuable linguistic resources for future generations and aid in language revitalization efforts. Educational Initiatives: Introduce and promote Eastern Naga languages as elective and honours courses at the undergraduate level in educational institutions. Also, various Certificate and Diploma courses in Sangtam, Chang, Konyak, Phom, Yimkhuing, Khiamniungan and Tikhir Language need to be introduced and popularised. Develop textbooks, teaching materials, and language proficiency tests to encourage language learning and proficiency among students. Language Revitalization Programs: Organise national and international level workshops, seminars, and cultural events that focus on Eastern Naga languages. Encourage native speakers, elders, and language experts to actively participate in these programs and share their knowledge and experiences for the benefit of all. Language Preservation Grants: Allocate funds (either independently or in collaboration with New Delhi) specifically for the preservation and promotion of Eastern Naga languages. Provide grants to local communities, organisations, and researchers to undertake language-related projects, including the publication of dictionaries, textbooks, and language learning materials. Collaboration and Partnerships: Foster concrete collaborations with linguistic experts, anthropologists, scholars, language enthusiasts and language preservation organisations to support the revitalization and preservation efforts. Seek assistance from national and international agencies to develop comprehensive language preservation strategies. Public Awareness Campaigns: Launch public awareness campaigns to educate the general population about the importance of preserving indigenous languages. Highlight the cultural significance and unique aspects of Eastern Naga languages, encouraging pride and respect for linguistic diversity.

Preserving and protecting the endangered languages of the Eastern Naga Tribes is not only a matter of cultural justice but also a responsibility towards maintaining the state’s rich heritage. The Government of Nagaland must acknowledge and address this issue promptly by implementing policy measures that prioritise the preservation and promotion of these languages. By investing in linguistic documentation, educational initiatives, revitalization programs, grants, collaborations, and public awareness campaigns, the government can ensure the survival and revitalization of Eastern Naga languages. Let us take immediate action to safeguard these linguistic treasures and honour the cultural legacy of the Eastern Naga Tribes. (The author is an academician in the Department of Political Science, Tetso College, Nagaland)