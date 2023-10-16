Safeguarding the soul of Kashmir: Karnah’s prized forests

By: Suman lone

In the northernmost region of India lies a mesmerizing land of unparalleled beauty – Kashmir. Adorned with snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, and pristine lakes, this heavenly abode has earned the title of “Paradise on Earth.” Among the gems of Kashmir is a quaint and picturesque district called Karnah, where nature flourishes in all its splendour, thanks to the relentless efforts of the forest officials who diligently protect its green treasure.

Karnah, nestled near the Line of Control (LOC), holds a prominent place in the heart of Jammu and Kashmir. Covering an expansive forest area of 20,230 square kilometers, approximately 19.95% of the region’s total geographical expanse, this district is a haven for biodiversity. The significance of these forests extends far beyond their enchanting appearance; they play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance, safeguarding against floods and natural calamities, and providing solace to those seeking refuge from the bustle of modern life.

In an era where people increasingly embrace organic and natural alternatives for a healthy lifestyle, the therapeutic value of nature cannot be overstated. The verdant forests of Karnah offer respite from the demands of a hectic life, providing a sanctuary for rejuvenation and mental peace. Imagine a vacation in a resort surrounded by this emerald treasure, where the melodies of chirping birds serenade your soul, and the gentle rustling of leaves soothes your spirit. Truly, nature has a way of healing our weary minds and souls.

Kashmir’s beauty is unparalleled, and Karnah stands as a testament to its magnificence. The district boasts a diverse array of trees, each adding to its allure. The forest officials of Karnah work tirelessly to preserve this breathtaking landscape and safeguard its rich biodiversity. Among these dedicated officials, Shamus ul Haq deserves special mention. His unwavering commitment to conservation has earned him recognition from the Forest Department of Jammu and Kashmir, a well-deserved acknowledgment of his exceptional contributions.

Living in a border area, Karnah faces its unique set of challenges. Crossfire and skirmishes in the region can brutally damage the precious forests. However, the forest officials remain undeterred and continue to protect this green treasure with unwavering vigilance. Their efforts are not limited to mere monitoring; they actively engage in afforestation programs to replenish any lost greenery and promote sustainable practices.

The forest officials’ relentless dedication to safeguarding the green treasure of Karnah is a testament to their love for nature and the desire to pass on this gift to future generations. They understand that nature’s bounty is not only a source of scenic beauty but also a lifeline for the entire ecosystem and a repository of our cultural heritage.

As we admire the beauty of Karnah’s forests, let us also realize the immense responsibility that falls upon each of us. It is not just the duty of the forest officials but also of every individual to protect and preserve the natural world. Together, we can ensure that future generations will have the opportunity to witness the same enchanting landscapes that captivate our hearts today.

In the words of the famous Columnist of our Kashmir Aubaid Akhoon, “Nature’s symphony is played in the pristine forests of Karnah, where every tree stands as a testament to resilience and grace. Let us be the guardians of this green treasure, for it is not just a part of our land; it is the very soul of Kashmir.”

As we celebrate the efforts of the forest officials, let us also pledge to join hands in their noble cause. Together, we can create a harmonious symphony of nature’s beauty that resonates for eternity in the heart of Karnah and beyond. (The author is a student of Amar Singh College and can be reached at sumanlone86@gmail.com)