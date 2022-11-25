Stand-Up Against Violence

By: Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit

25th November is observed as International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women to raise awareness around the world that women are subjected to rape, domestic violence and other forms of violence. The crime against women seem to be increasing at an alarming rate. Crime is endemic to the human condition, but a crime specifically directed at one sex is most despicable and unfortunately, the one that is punished least. It is found that the media exposure and all the legislation have little impact. Legislation introduced by the government is often merely tokenism. One would find that the problem before the majority of women in our country is not equality but survival. There is scarcely a day when cases of rape or a dowry murder are not reported from different parts of the country.

The pati-parmeshwar has rudely and gradually been brought down to earth. The scenario for women seems grim indeed and this will continue so long as the basic social and economic structures remain unchanged and the implementing and law and order agencies show indifference. The thinking of society has to change and parents must value their daughters on a par with their sons and should give them the same advantages and means of independence.

The law which is implemented for this purpose must also demonstrate that it will come down with a heavy hand on offenders otherwise we can put end to this problem.

The condition of women is one of the most remarkable circumstances in the manner of nations. Among rude people the women are generally degraded; among civilised people they are exalted.” If the stories of rape and torture of women in India that have hit the headlines recently are anything to go by, then can we consider India to be a developing country? Among the worst countries in crime, India has an abhorrent track record in all forms of sexual exploitation. In homes, on streets, in public transports, at offices, even on vacations. No place is safe. And the most terrible fall out of this is the lack of self worth and feeling of degradation following the emotional and physical trauma that constant harassment creates. Such is the recurrence of these incidents that Delhi has earned the ignoble nickname of the ‘Rape Capital’. While most cases go unreported as it is considered an act that puts one to shame, only 20% of the registered cases for sexual harassment reach actual conviction.

In every 10 rape cases, 6 are of minor girls.

Every 7 minutes, a crime is committed against women.

Every 26 minutes, a women is molested.

Every 34 minutes, a rape takes place.

Every 42 minutes, a sexual harassment incident occurs.

Every 43 minutes, a women is kidnapped.

Every 93 minutes, a women is burnt to death over dowry.

A shameful plight!!!

Despite the existing legislation to protect women’s rights women hesitate to take any step because of their own weak social and economic status. The movement for improving women’s status should form part of the struggle against all inequalities and indignities prevalent in society. I would like to point out that while laws alone cannot put an end to evils that are endemic in the social structure, government should come out with much more essence and urgency to check the indecent behaviour against women folks, and the need to chart out stern measures on the part of administrative authorities for curbing down such events. (The author is a freelance writer, journalist & a cartoonist. He can be reached at dixitpatrakar@yahoo.in)