Talking Points: Those who want stardom overnight can’t survive

By: Narvijay Yadav

New singers who try to become stars overnight, do not last long. Artists, who want to get everything quickly in a short span without striving hard and learning the tricks of the trade from a master, are not able to succeed. Sustainable success demands hard work, patience, experience and abilities. This was expressed by famous Bollywood singer, musician and performer, Mika Singh. He says, “My first remuneration was Rs 75 and I learned the nuances of the music industry from established performers like Daler Mehndi among others. When my first song was released, I got Rs 1000 only as payment. After striving hard and working like an assistant to elder brother Daler, gradually I gained the status of a star.” When an immature singer’s song becomes a hit, he considers himself successful, whereas just on the basis of a hit, one cannot perform on the stage for three hours. Today he boasts of scores of hit songs of his own, that is why he happily performs nonstop on the stage for three hours. Many of his songs have been continuous hits over the last decade and people enjoy most of his songs.

There is no doubt that permanent success does not come overnight. Because of social media, a person can get instant fame, but he cannot reach that point overnight where people can remember him for years. For that status one has to pass through the tests of talent, hard work and experience. Because of these specialties, Mika Singh is today called the King of Bollywood music. He is a terrific performer. Mika Singh’s upcoming reality show – ‘Swayamvar, Mika Di Vohti’ is going to start on Star Bharat channel in May, in which Mika will choose a suitable life partner for himself. It will be a musical show, in which around 30 girls will compete to attract his attention. Talking about the show, the singer said, “I am doing everything to prepare myself for marriage because I want to look good. I have reduced my diet. I am thrilled about this new chapter of my life. I am looking for a life partner who can understand me, make my family happy and take everyone along.”

The singer said that his family only wants him to settle now. “I need a partner who can understand the nature of my work because I travel a lot in connection with my music shows.” Congratulating Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Mika appreciated the ban on songs promoting drugs and crime by saying that the Punjab government’s decision was justified. He said that he has done many shows with Bhagwant Mann in the past, who is a good hearted person. In the last two years at the time of lockdowns, Mika through his NGO – Divine Touch, arranged free langars for a thousand needy people every day. His NGO is doing various social works in many cities. The singer is going to sing a song with legendary musician AR Rahman and for actor Tiger Shroff’s upcoming movie also. He has recently sung a song for Abhishek Bachchan’s movie ‘Dasvi’. ‘Sawan me lag gai aag’ is Mika’s superhit song, which was recently recreated by him as a remix too. The remix got over 1 lakh reels from his Instagram fans. (The writer is a senior journalist & columnist.)