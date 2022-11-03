The Increasing Craze For Government Jobs Among The Youth Of India

By: Priyanka Saurabh

The mindset of our parents is the most important reason in our life. The parents of the present generation of students are very much obsessed with government jobs as these jobs were lucrative in their time. Also, due to the paucity of good private companies at that time, government jobs used to be a sigh of relief. The generality may sound harsh but most of the students in our country are indeed average or below average (partly, due to the old education system). For them, a government job is the safest job with a few months of hard work. So the top students (IITians/IIMians) generally do not prefer any government job except some creamy Group A jobs like IAS.

With the scrapping of the old pension scheme and some other benefits, I think the only advantage is the less workload of a government job over a private one. Well, many consider it as another supporter of a government job but I think it is a subjective matter. Therefore, it cannot be considered an advantage in the true sense. That being said, if you are getting a good Group A or a good Group B government job, then surely this is a very good job for your lifetime. But the point to note here is that please do not run blindly after government jobs. There are a lot of lucrative opportunities for the person who is ready to work hard.

If you talk to a group of fresh graduates – men and women – about their job preferences and their dream jobs, you will be surprised to know that they all prefer any government job or government job. The youth know that government jobs are in high demand and also have goals. However, it does provide much-needed job security. It also offers a lot of benefits, even though the salary is less as compared to a similar job in the private sector. At the entry-level, the government servant gets the best salary. When it comes to maternity or other medical benefits, government jobs provide much-needed security. The importance of government jobs for the youth is their safety and security. The best part is that the state servants also get a pension for their retirement period.

A state employee gets better pay and other benefits like increments and incentives. Apart from this, medical allowance and other allowances like DA and HRA are higher for a public servant. The important thing is that if a state servant dies, a member of his family gets a job in the government. These good benefits attract the youth towards government jobs. Nowadays everyone prefers a government or government job instead of a private job. Because government job not only comes with good salary but also brings other benefits which will make you think why you should work in government sector. However, a middle-class family usually prefers a government job. Because government jobs have some benefits that the private sector does not provide, in this article, we have covered these benefits that make government jobs a priority to build your career. After completing graduation, many candidates are confused about choosing their job sector. He doubts what is best for building his career.

I think working hours are a plus point for preferring government jobs over private jobs. Government sector jobs have standard working hours, unlike the private sector, where even a college student can continue with his studies. And sometimes in private jobs, we have to work overtime for no benefit. Job security is the main advantage of government jobs. And in private, there is no job security. Whereas, there is very little chance that a government employee will lose his job. In most cases, an employee retains it when he is eligible for retirement. This type of benefit is available only in government sectors, so private sector employees are out like flies.

The next important factor is the salary structure, as it is an important factor for job seekers. After the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission, the salary that a government employee gets is more than that of a private sector employee. I don’t think it’s enough for your better future. Publicity profit is also another important factor in the government sector. In government jobs, promotion is always based on how well you work and for how long. But sometimes it can be said to be an advantage as well as a disadvantage because someone who is above average cannot grow as fast as their average counterparts.

In the government sector, next are the benefits and perks. Therefore, there are many benefits in the government sector such as pension plans, retirement benefits, medical, housing loans and child care, etc. Whereas, some large private sector companies provide such benefits. However, retirement becomes an important factor in the government sector as it ensures the longevity of a person’s career. As we saw above, there are standards of work in the government sector. So, these working hours will reduce work stress. Government jobs provide the best time frame to complete the work in a timely and best manner which is not possible in the private sector.

Along with all these benefits, government jobs also bring respect. If you are a government employee then everyone will give you the respect you deserve because of your position and power. A salary hike is the second-best advantage of government jobs. Hence, your salary will increase which will not be related to your performance. So, if you’re an average performer, that’s great. These many benefits offered by the government or government jobs can be one of the reasons that give you an edge over private jobs. However, if you are deciding to do something special in the future, and if you need job satisfaction, then a government job is the best option.

