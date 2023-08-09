UPA’s I.N.D.I.A.: Facelift or Transformation?

By: Dipak Kurmi

In these intriguing times, PM Modi adopts a rather unconventional approach by playfully associating the (purported) united opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A., with acronyms like PFI, SIMI, IM, and EIC, hinting at possible parallels. Teasing the newly formed alliance, PM Modi suggests that mere names do not automatically grant credibility. He asserts that the Opposition appears “desperate and directionless,” which, in turn, places greater responsibility on the BJP. According to him, there are clear signs indicating that the NDA is poised to return to power for a third consecutive term.

Using a euphemism, the UPA has recently showcased their accomplishments by repackaging the same old wine in a new bottle. After a two-day meeting in Bengaluru, the opposition parties emerged with a newfound alliance called INDIA, standing for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, aimed at toppling the BJP in 2024. However, upon closer inspection, this appears to be nothing more than a shamelessly audacious attempt to present the failed UPA era as a grand alliance, which exists only on paper. The irony lies in recalling HD Kumaraswami’s picturesque oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka back in 2018, where the same opposition parties came together for a photo, reflecting a similar show of unity.

This coalition of contradictions, comprising 26 diverse and disorganized regional parties led by the declining Congress, is ambitiously attempting to transform their incoherent alliance into a formidable force capable of halting Modi’s historic third term. The use of the term ‘INDIA’ appears as a crass attempt to exploit nationalism and appropriate the BJP’s resonating agenda, which has struck a chord with the Indian populace. But, do they truly believe the public is gullible and incapable of discerning this desperate and pathetic ploy?

Analyze the key players in this dysfunctional alliance:

The Congress remains the most significant stakeholder in the alliance, but it now appears as a mere shadow of its former self, grappling with one crisis after another under the leadership of the inept Nehru-Gandhis. Their authority has been openly questioned by the G-23 mutineers, with many members abandoning the party as it struggles to stay afloat. To maintain its relevance, the Grand Old Party finds itself clutching at straws. One wonders what it can truly offer the country if it cannot even manage its internal affairs effectively. A series of startling revelations made by different courts over the years shed light on Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, a pivotal player in forming the coalition, being deeply entangled in politics of Muslim appeasement and intimidation. Under Didi’s leadership, West Bengal has witnessed a disturbing surge in political violence and communal tensions. One must question whether this is the kind of secularism that INDIA aims to promote. Arvind Kejriwal, the convenor of AAP, seems to prioritize political stunts over effective governance. Despite his aspirations of expanding nationwide, his party in Delhi grapples with corruption issues. Setting aside the political rhetoric, the pertinent and critical question remains about the administrative capabilities he can truly bring to the table. There are claims that Sharad Pawar’s NCP has become proficient in orchestrating scams and concealing black money, with a history that includes irrigation scandals and alleged Maoist connections, showcasing its prowess in manipulating the system. However, paradoxically, the party now presents itself as a symbol of transparency and accountability.

The list of deficiencies goes on, from the SP’s underwhelming track record in UP to the Left parties’ disconnection from ground realities. This assortment of parties seems to be merely united by their shared animosity towards Modi and hunger for power, lacking a cohesive vision or agenda for the country, evident from their inability to decide on leadership. Their sole common thread appears to be a desperate determination to bring Modi down. In stark contrast, the NDA, under the leadership of BJP, is a coalition of 38 parties bound together by their belief in Prime Minister Modi’s vision for India. The latest NDA gathering showcased a spirit of progressive politics centered on development and national interest. The BJP has expanded its influence across the nation while empowering its regional allies. Clearly, the NDA’s politics of hope have prevailed over INDIA’s trivial and divisive politics. Despite making grand claims of being secular, inclusive, and progressive, the previous UPA rule was marred by catastrophic corruption scandals, poor governance, and a lack of developmental progress. The question arises, what will they do differently this time, and where is India’s future road map? The nation recognizes these evident power plays disguised as pro-people and ideological alliances.

I.N.D.I.A. appears to be nothing but a rehashed version of the “corruption-accused” UPA, representing the same old self-serving politics dressed in new packaging. In their relentless pursuit of power, they have discarded any semblance of principles or ethics. Despite their aimless plotting, people are no longer deceived by their ineffective strategies and empty promises. The lotus, symbolizing the BJP, will undoubtedly bloom once again in 2024 as India continues its steadfast journey towards progress, led by the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi. The citizens will emphatically reject this coalition built solely on ego and animosity. (The writer is a journalist and commentator based in Guwahati, can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)