1st Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024 Starts In City

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 5: The much-awaited Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024 got inaugurated on Tuesday at Veterinary College field at Khanapara, Guwahati.

This significant event gets unfold over three days, starting on the March 5 and concluding on March 7.

The expo was inaugurated by Sanjoy Kishan, minister of welfare of tea tribes, minister of labour & employment, government of Assam and Dr B Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, principal secretary, skill, employment and entrepreneurship Department, government of Assam.

This ground breaking event is a dynamic collaboration with industry giants such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Oil India Limited (OIL), Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL), Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd (BCPL), Assam Petro Chemicals Limited and NTPC limited. The Expo will witness active participation from leading manufacturers, esteemed experts, and industry users from across the nation.

The CM through an audio-video message congratulated everyone on the inauguration of the 1st Bharat Steam Boiler Expo in Guwahati.

Speaking on the announcement on Tuesday, Sanjoy Kishan, minister of welfare of tea tribes, minister of labour & employment, government of Assam says, ”We take immense pride in inaugurating an event that will redefine Assam’s industrial landscape. The Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024 embodies our vision for inclusive, sustainable, and progressive development. Join us in this transformative journey.”

”The Expo is a rallying call to the sector’s professionals and workers. We are dedicated to driving skill development, ensuring Assam’s workforce is ready for the exciting opportunities unfolding in our evolving industrial landscape.”, said Dr B Kalyan Chakravarthy, principal secretary to the govt of Assam

N Borah, chief inspectorate of boilers, Assam says, ”As we embark on this historic event, we reaffirm our commitment to safety, efficiency, and advancement within the boiler industry. The expo is not just a showcase; it’s a testament to Assam’s prowess and potential.”

Message from co-Hosts (Indian Oil, Oil India, NRL, BCPL, & Assam Petro Chemicals, NTPC): ”In collaboration, we pave the way for innovation and sustainability in the boiler industry. This expo is our shared platform to showcase the prowess and promise of this indispensable sector.”

The 1st Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024 is not just an event; it’s a celebration of the pivotal role boilers play in India’s industrial landscape. Serving as the heart of manufacturing units across diverse industries, boilers are the unsung heroes driving production and innovation.

At the core of this initiative lies the venerable Indian Boiler Act, a century-old framework ensuring safety and efficiency in the boiler industry. With this robust foundation, Assam strides confidently into a new era of industrialisation, promising a surge in employment opportunities for our local workforce.

The Expo aims to propel the growth and efficiency of various industries that use steam boilers, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences, and foster networking and business opportunities amongst stakeholders.

The event is hosting a range of participants including domestic and international steam boiler manufacturers, suppliers of ancillary equipment, service and maintenance professionals and representatives from sectors reliant on steam boilers such as power plants, textile industries, food processing plants, chemical manufacturers, and more.

The expo will host exhibitions which will be an extensive showcase of products and technologies including cutting-edge boiler designs, innovations in fuel efficiency, pollution control equipment and automation and safety solutions.

During the event there will be a series of seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts on topics such as best maintenance practices, regulatory compliance and safety standards and emerging trends in boiler technology.

BIOMMAS – Bharat Institute of Modern Manufacturing Applied Sciences with tag line “Training for the NextGen” Vision Document was unveiled on Tuesday by minister Sanjoy Kishan during the event. This is in line with the vision of CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for opening skill centres, honing the youth & making them industry ready. This centre of excellence is envisioned by Kalyan Chakravarty who also heads Skill department in Government of Assam.

The Expo will serve as a platform for business-to-business meetings and collaborations, insights into government subsidies and financing for new technology adoption and exploring export markets.

Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024 expects engagement from various government agencies overseeing industry regulations, safety, and environmental compliance.

This is the beginning of an era for capacity building for next generation modern manufacturing technologies for the State.